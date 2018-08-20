North County beckons

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stone Brewing Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens

In neighborhoods like North Park, craft breweries are booming on nearly every block. Add tap rooms and beer bars to the list, and it gets harder to spot businesses that aren’t driven by drinking. But it’s not like that in every city in the county (yet). Encinitas continues to push back against new licenses while places like Escondido are actively seeking to add more of these types of establishments.

“We’re looking to attract any sort of destination business. Breweries are definitely in that category,” says Michelle Geller, Economic Development Manager for the City of Escondido.

Escondido is only home to three craft breweries: Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens, Escondido Brewing Company and Jacked Up Brewery. (Plan 9 Alehouse does some on-site brewing, but is primarily a pub-style restaurant.) That’s less than two percent of all operational breweries in the county. Of course, one could argue Stone counts as more than one standard brewery, as its footprint is nearly 200 times larger than San Diego’s smallest operating brewery, which is, coincidentally, Escondido Brewing Company.

But Escondido needs more than just one destination brewery if it hopes to compete with places like beer-soaked Miramar or the burgeoning South Bay. And while craft beer isn’t the only industry Escondido is courting, it’s a big one. Geller points out that, over the past few years, the city has updated several policies to make accommodations for breweries. Specifically, the city has offered things like fee waivers and adjusting fees after Stone Brewing’s uncharacteristically large system necessitated a review. Today production output dictates wastewater cost, which makes it easier for smaller breweries to afford.

Escondido also offers lower real estate prices compared with some of the more saturated areas around the county. Would-be breweries can purchase several thousand square feet in Escondido for the same cost as a few hundred square feet in Mid-City or the East Village—an attractive selling point in the fourth most populous city in San Diego county. Large buildings along Grand Avenue in Escondido rent out at $1.50 per-square-foot, and there are plenty on the market to choose from. Some say the abundant availability is problematic, leading a number of would-be patrons to avoid the downtown thoroughfare. But Geller is adamant about the potential.

“It’s a place that’s poised for growth,” she promises. She estimates that in the next five to ten years, 1,000 more housing units will be within walking distance of Grand Avenue (a timeframe that even she admits might be a hurdle for breweries looking for immediate returns). But she’s hopeful brewery entrepreneurs can clearly see the possibilities.

“[Escondido] has a sense of place. You can’t manufacture the vibe of downtown,” Geller says.

Inevitably, any conversation about new breweries is followed by: “Does San Diego really need more beer? Can San Diego really handle more beer?” I asked Geller about the ever-pervasive beer bubble theory. She shrugged it off.

“It’s not an oversaturated market yet by any means—at least not in Escondido.”