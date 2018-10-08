OB Brewery takes top honors at Great American Beer Festival

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Ocean Beach Brewery

I’ve never put much stock in awards. Of course, this is coming from someone with an embarrassingly large collection of sixth place ribbons. That’s not even counting the most passively brutal of prizes I own, the dreaded “most improved” trophies. But I completely understand the desire for recognition. It acknowledges superlative achievements and often legitimizes largely unseen, unsung efforts in ways that recognition from peers, while coveted, cannot.

When it comes to beer, the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) is the United States’ largest professional brewing competition and is largely considered to be the pinnacle of American craft brewing. The thousands of beers submitted to GABF from every corner of the country are judged blind by hundreds of judges to ensure impartiality. This year, the number of category entries ranged from as few as 23 entries (International-Style Pale Ale) to 391 (Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale), with an average of 83 entries per category. San Diego took home 16 medals out of a total of 306 awarded: five gold, six silver and five bronze.

Some were expected (Port Brewing/The Lost Abbey’s Duck Duck Gooze taking silver in Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer), while some were pleasant surprises (Eppig and Burgeon snaking the top two spots in the Session Beer category). While all were well-earned, the real Cinderella story was Ocean Beach Brewery, a small operation that opened in 2016 at 5041 Newport Ave. Not only did they earn gold for their B. Right On American-Style Pale Ale (a competitive category with 170 entries), they also snagged the title of “Small Brewpub of the Year.”

I’ll confess: I had never visited OB Brewery before this year’s GABF wins. I’m a creature of habit, and nearby Pizza Port’s constantly wonderful tap list and never-quite-cooked-enough pizza has been my go-to in O.B. since they opened. Plus, I simply hadn’t heard much about this relative newcomer, and in San Diego, anything less than repeatedly excessive endorsements from my beer peers tends to fall off my radar. But earning “Small Brewpub of the Year” at the GABF? That’s something to check out.

It quickly became obvious I wasn’t the only one who’d had this epiphany recently. The bartender apologized for not having the gold medal-winning pale ale on at the time, but promised it would be tapped as soon as possible. They did have five other house beers on, including the 2017 silver medalist Hidden Gem, a German dunkelweizen. It was clear why it had won, as it was nothing short of spectacular.

The other four beers were a dark mild (slightly astringent but with a wonderfully rich nose), a jalapeño saison (not my personal favorite adjunct, but as well made as a pepper beer could possibly be), a red IPA (a tad heavy-handed on the bittering hops and not quite as malt-balanced as described) and an oatmeal stout (pleasant but not quite exceptional). Hats off to OB for sticking with classic styles for their house beers; it takes some balls to brew dunkelweizens in these hazy days. As I alternated between beers, luxuriating in the mixed perfume of roasty malt and salt air atop the well-shaded rooftop patio, it seemed like a pretty hard-to-beat experience.