Old World styles dominate at Deft Brewing

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Beer flight at Deft Brewing

Beer growlers are going extinct, and for good reason. There’s ample opportunity for the beer within to be tainted with oxygen, grime or a million other elements that stand to destroy an otherwise tasty beer’s integrity. This is why despite a less-than-stellar experience with a growler of Deft Brewing’s (5328 Banks St.) tripel—a beer spoken of highly by several of my trusted beer friends—I decided to check out the source for a chance at redemption.

Deft’s location is a little wonky. It’s halfway down a dead-end street in the the Bay Park/Morena area, nestled among welding workshops and storage facilities. Its shiny metal siding and large front windows fit the nearby industrial aesthetic, but somehow manage to come across as both inviting and chill. Inside, the ambiance is a little nondescript, but lots of indoor and outdoor seating makes up for it. Plus, Deft is kid-friendly, so I instantly add a bajillion points in its favor.

Old World styles dominate the beer board here, and the amount being served countinues to rise. This resurgance of Old World Styles is a most welcome trend. Other local breweries, such as ChuckAlek Independent Brewers, Eppig Brewing and Societe Brewing Company, have also pushed traditional brews back into the forefront. At Deft, unusual options such as a sour roggenbier (a historical German rye beer) and an English IPA are sprinkled among Irish reds and English porters, so I settled on a flight to experience the full spectrum of brews.

The Bruxelles Trip tripel (8-percent ABV) was happily untainted when poured straight from the tap, so I can confidently echo the endorsement of my learned colleagues. Deft’s Rein Sonnenschien kölsch-style ale (5-percent ABV) and Deft and Witty Belgian witbier (5-percent ABV) were both solid, if not just a tad sweet. But the DeftHop Golden English IPA (6.5-percent ABV) was far and away the most interesting and delightful brew of the quartet. I can’t explain how refreshing it is to get an IPA that’s actually balanced and doesn’t rely on absurdly gratuitous amounts of hops for bragging rights.

I was tickled to see a sticke altbier available as well, a German lager rarely seen even in hardcore craft beer circles. Deft’s DoubleDeft Secret is dangerous at 8.2-percent ABV, and is medium-bodied with a malt sweetness that masks the alcohol warmth. I could have easily enjoyed several if I hadn’t already been seduced by the selections. I washed it all down with the 3.7-percent ABV SauerRoggen (a sour roggenbier) that I can only describe as unusual and pleasant. It’s one of those beers that needs to be experienced to really wrap your mind around.

Deft’s co-founder and head brewer Mo Nuspl has only been brewing for around four years, so it’s pretty ballsy to open a brewery whose name literally means “demonstrating skill and cleverness.” But I back the notion. They’ve only been in business since October 2017, and there’s already talk of an expansion. Plus, Deft’s current space would allow it to grow from its two-barrel system to a 10-barrel system fairly easily. If and when that happens, it won’t be the brewery vibe that gets me back. It’ll be the beers. Good enough for me.