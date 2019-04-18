Pacific Beach AleHouse taps new brewer

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Dan Enjem

"I am a subtlety kind of guy,” explains Dan Enjem, head brewer at Pacific Beach AleHouse (721 Grand Ave.). “I don’t put a bunch of stuff in my beers.”

This isn’t the first thing I expected to hear about a craft beer program in the heart of Pacific Beach’s boisterous bar scene. But sipping on Enjem’s 3.7 percent ABV Japanese-style lager, it’s easy to see what he means. The delicate lager is by far the lightest of the house draft options, but Enjem’s entire portfolio is an homage to simplicity. As I work through a flight of his brews (a blonde ale, Irish red, IPA, raspberry Berliner weisse and American stout), his tendency toward minimalism is striking.

Overall, the beers finished clean with good head retention. The Berliner weisse poured a little flat and the rye in his IPA was heavy-handed, but the 858 Blonde and Soledad Stout were markedly improved from my last visit under the previous brewer.

Enjem took over brewing operations at PB AleHouse in November 2018 after stints at Thorn Brewing and Ballast Point Scripps Ranch. Thorn was his first professional brewhouse experience after homebrewing for years, but Ballast Point is where he says he learned “how to jam.”

“That’s what I call it,” Enjem chuckles. “[How to] make a lot of beers fast, basically.”

Still, he’s quick to point out that moving at high speeds doesn’t mean cutting corners and he praises the team at Ballast Point for avoiding such scenarios. Now, as the sole full-time brewer on PB AleHouse’s seven barrel system, it’s a skill he anticipates needing even more once the summer boom hits.

Inheriting a brewing program at one of the original taprooms in San Diego (PB AleHouse has been around since 2007) can leave a brewer saddled with expectations from long-time patrons. But AleHouse’s tourist-centric location means that Enjem is likely to avoid some of those preconceptions, allowing him the freedom to make changes as he sees fit.

One of those changes was to immediately install a water filtration system for the building. Enjem is nothing if not a humongous water nerd, happily explaining (in great detail) how he reviews the city water report in order to dial in his salt additions to concoct the best profile for the beers.

But Enjem didn’t come to turn PB AleHouse’s brewhouse upside-down by releasing new and different beers constantly. Their sheer size and number of employees prohibits too much change too often. Instead, he’s opting to put his own twist on PB AleHouse’s most popular offerings; for instance, its topselling beer, “Rockfish Red” ale, is now “Rockfish Rojo” with some minor recipe upgrades. His “Down to Hop” IPA will employ a rotating hop profile.

He doesn’t plan to get too wild with beer styles, but is hoping to slowly introduce a variety of unexpected offerings in the future (like a Belgian golden strong ale for AleHouse’s 11th anniversary at the end of the month).

“PB is not known as a beer community,” says Enjem. “[But] depending on the feedback on that will really determine what some of my next beers are.”