PC police take aim at craft beer

On April 12, the Brewer’s Association updated its Marketing and Advertising Code to prohibit marketing materials that “contain sexually explicit, lewd, or demeaning brand names, language, text, graphics, photos, video, or other images that reasonable adult consumers would find inappropriate for consumer products offered to the public; [or] contain derogatory or demeaning text or images.”

Many applauded this change. Others—not so much.

I can already hear the cries of “Get your politics out of my beer!” mixed with the ever popular “It’s just beer, don’t take it so seriously.” However, before anyone gets their manly panties in too big of a twist, let’s evaluate what this amendment really means.

This new politically correct crackdown doesn’t state that breweries can’t be Brewer’s Association members or even win awards at the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. It just means the abusive name of the beer or brewery won’t be promoted if they win. What it doesn’t mean is the people supporting the change don’t have a sense of humor. We’re just fed up with the sexist, objectifying bullshit that we’re constantly surrounded by.

It’s not just the beer industry, of course. It’s generations of patriarchal misogyny and racism reinforced across the world in any number of ways. (How the Redskins are still a legitimate mascot is beyond me.) But the number of women in craft beer is rising, and our patience—along with the patience of many other gender-identifying participants—is waning.

One problem lies with the very subjective classification of “reasonable.” The Brewer’s Association requires advertising to be executed in a “socially responsible and respectful way,” but that’s going to vary and leaves it open to criticism when it does decide to drop the hammer on someone. They’re damned if they do and they’re damned if they don’t. Maybe this change is just a big conspiracy concocted by Big Beer to further squash craft creativity. But I’m going to go out on a left-leaning limb and say nahhh.

Let’s be clear about one thing—sexist doesn’t equate sexy. Little Miss Brewing’s logo is sexy. Hillcrest Brewing Company’s Crotch Rocket Irish red ale tiptoes the line of questionable but can get chalked up to cheekily juvenile. Mother Earth Brew Co.’s controversial “Got Cans?” ad was inarguably in bad taste. Belching Beaver Brewery is comically gross. Reckless Brewing’s Pop My Cherry Ale and Oral Pleasure steam beer won’t be on my to-try list anytime soon. And the forthcoming Full Body Brewing looks to blow them all out of the water when it comes to being obnoxiously distasteful.

There’s a difference between inherently sexist and just going for shock value. But even those going for the gasps have to expect backlash. Brew better beer, don’t cheapen a brand with gimmicks, and if one does, don’t act surprised when reasonable human beings don’t find it hilarious.

It’s not about being “allowed” to make jokes. It’s about consumers continuing to call them out on it and someone finally taking action. Telling customers and fellow brewers to “lighten up” won’t fly anymore. That’s the type of thinking that people need to get over.