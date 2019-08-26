Pure Project is peculiar, pricey and pleasant

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Pure Project

Walking into the Pure Project tasting room in Bankers Hill (2865 Fifth Ave.), it’s easy to mistake it for for an ultra-luxurious spa. There’s perfectly manicured foliage draping from the ceiling and soft music gently playing among the swanky decor, which includes plenty of natural pine elements and modern cement accents. Even the beers scream opulence with names such as Tropical Mist and Cloud Mountain. The menu reads more like one from a cold-pressed juice bar where a shot of organic wheatgrass runs $75.

There are 20 beers on tap, none of which run less than $5.50 for a 16-ounce pour. And that $5.50 option is only for one beer—the rest ring up closer to $7 or $8. I can’t help but believe the price points reflects a need to pay for what has to be mind-bogglingly expensive real estate.

Beer is traditionally made up of four ingredients: water, hops, barley and yeast. But that’s just the beginning for Pure Project. With the exception of their unfiltered pilsner (the Misty Citrus blonde ale) and a smattering of heavily-hopped pale ales and IPAs, the beers here tend to incorporate numerous adjuncts. These include things such as pink Himalayan sea salt, passionfruit and vanilla bean. Sometimes two or three of each adjunct each beer. It’s not exactly beer and it’s not exactly cheap to make.

This approach to heavily flavored brews represents a new-school mentality that’s proven advantageous for breweries looking to set themselves apart from more traditionally-minded spots. It’s boundary-pushing and a way to cater to those who don’t necessarily like beer-flavored beer. It’s perfect for what is a traditionally wine and cocktail-minded neighborhood.

On my visit, the beertender was happy to help curate my inaugural experience. Pure Project offers a flight of five tasters for the price of four, which still costs me over $20, but hey, I’ll take my savings where I can get them. I ordered the La Vie en Rosé saison with hibiscus and orange blossom honey, as well as the Log Cabin with Coffee bourbon-barrel aged imperial stout with cocoa and maple syrup. The beertender added the Crème de la Pêche vanilla cream ale with organic peaches and vanilla bean, along with the Formless Reflections murky IPA with oranges and Motueka and Mosaic hops. For the fifth, I went with the Tuanis imperial sour ale with Costa Rican cascara (tea made from pulped coffee berries), coffee and hibiscus.

Overall, these were definitely an interesting batch of beers. Sour beer and coffee doesn’t always mix for me, but the Tuanis was a pretty spot-on example of that flavor profile. The Log Cabin seemed more suitable to pour over pancakes than as a standalone beverage, but that’s not so much a critique as it is a testament to the maple-heavy taste and thick mouthfeel. The La Vie en Rosé was more delicate, but still flavorful and proved to be the most refreshing of the bunch.

In the end, the beers at Pure Project ranged from weird to wacky to wonderful, but all are well-made. All the place needs now is to offer a detox mud wrap and I’d never leave.