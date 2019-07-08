Queer couple dreams of brewing change

× Expand Photo courtesy of Noemí and Jackie Rivas-Landaverde Noemí and Jackie Rivas-Landaverde

Craft beer is a billion dollar industry in San Diego, according to the latest economic impact report from California State University, San Marcos and the San Diego Brewers Guild. What’s more, craft breweries directly contributed nearly $5 million to hundreds of philanthropic organizations across the county and state in 2018 alone.

Local advocates Noemí and Jackie Rivas-Landaverde dream of redirecting some of those dollars to what they see as an underserved and particularly vulnerable group: the LGBTQ community.

The queer married couple’s vision is ambitious: “[To] become San Diego’s first nonprofit brewery aimed specifically for the LGBTQIA+ community. Our vision is to create a safe, inclusive space for LGBTQIA+ individuals who are facing hardships due to homelessness, sex trafficking work, mental health, rejection from friends and family, et cetera,” according to the pair.

“No one should feel like they do not belong solely because of their gender identity or sexual orientation,” explains Noemí. “Inclusivity is a core value that we want for our brewery.”

Right now, this brewery haven is merely a dream. Noemí and Jackie have outlined a business plan, but say their immediate goals are to network in the San Diego and Baja beer scenes to eventually find the funding and space they need to launch. If their dream becomes a reality, it would be one of the only nonprofit breweries in the United States.

Once operational, they estimate they’d need to raise between $2-4 million each year to cover the costs of both a brewery operation and four-point training program. The program would provide LGBTQ individuals with technical skills and additional life resources. Aspiring participants would first go through a screening process to determine eligibility and to create an individual plan of action.

Once participants are approved, they’d be enrolled in a no-cost, eight-week program covering topics like brewing basics, finances, sales and more. Successful completion of the curriculum would transition into a four-week paid internship and, eventually, graduation and job placement. They also hope to provide mental health services and assistance with housing and transportation when necessary.

“We want to teach our participants how to brew beer and become self-sufficient to lead a healthy, balanced life,” says Jackie. “It’s a future idea but the more we share our idea, the more traction we get.”

Although neither woman is employed by the beer industry, they have experience in the nonprofit sector. Jackie is currently completing a master’s degree program at the University of San Diego for nonprofit management and leadership. She’s also worked at various nonprofits for a decade, most recently at the International Community Foundation in National City. Noemí is enrolled in an undergraduate program, and her dream of one day uniting her love of beer and philanthropy has helped drive the couple’s shared goal.

According to a Human Rights Campaign Foundation study, the LGBTQ community faces a much higher risk of depression, suicidal thoughts, addiction and other serious mental illnesses than heterosexual adults. As an openly queer Latina couple, Noemí and Jackie have both experienced hardships from friends and family, which have triggered feelings of isolation, depression and anxiety. But they’re open to the fact that the struggles of their past are helping to shape their future.

“It has been through these experiences that we’ve learned to value the importance of creating and having ownership of spaces for our community,” says Noemí.

The Brewers Association, a national nonprofit craft beer industry group, regularly releases statistics proving what’s already pretty obvious: the vast majority of craft beer drinkers are white and male. While the ratio of men to women has tilted slightly over the past few years, racial diversity is still woefully lacking. (No studies exploring gender identity or sexual orientation in the industry currently exist.)

“Minority craft drinkers are growing, but only because the total population of craft drinkers is growing, not because craft drinkers are getting more diverse along racial lines—as we saw, the gender trends are more positive,” explains Bart Watson, Ph.D. and chief economist for the Brewers Association in a recent report.

San Diego does have a handful of Latinx-owned craft breweries in historically Latinx neighborhoods, such as Border X Brewing in Barrio Logan. Breweries specifically catering to the LGBTQ community like Hillcrest Brewing Company (who proudly proclaim to be “the first gay brewery in the world” on their website) are even fewer and further between. The crossover opportunity to embrace the non-white, non-heterosexual male beer drinker is wide open and sorely needed. Noemí and Jackie believe the craft beer scene is ready.

“It’s time for something new,” says Noemí.