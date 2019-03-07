Reckless Brewing brings problematic behavior to the forefront

On March 5, Reckless Brewing Company posted a rambling Facebook post promoting the renaming of their “Sultry Black” lager to “Black Lagers Matter.”

It was unsurprising, needless to say, when the post did not go over well.

Reactions to the Black Lives Matter-parodied name were quick and overwhelmingly negative. One of the commenters, Pierrie Dowles, is a production employee at Belching Beaver in Oceanside. He shared his thoughts with me over email in the wake of the controversy.

“There's a movement in the craft beer community that is pushing for all inclusiveness for all women and men across the spectrum of diversity,” Dowles said. “This felt like a slap in the face and a step backwards from that. It's shocking that we're here in 2019 and a brewery/business owner would post something like this publicly and not stop to think maybe this isn't a good idea.”

Cody Thompson, host on local podcast Beer Night in San Diego, agrees that this type of talk should have no place inside or outside San Diego.

“People should be outraged by blatantly racist marketing campaigns.”

The Twitter post

Reckless owner Dave Hyndman was the man behind the social media posts and is the sole person responsible for igniting the fury. Now comes the “but.”

But I’ve taken a hard look at the local beer community. We are partially at fault due to our silence and passivity through the years that allows people to think this type of behavior is permissible.

We are guilty of keeping “open secrets”—whispers of harassment, stories of sexism and tales of assault simmer just below the polished surface we call “the capital of craft.” Occasionally the mob mentality outs a particularly nefarious offender. But for the most part, these normalized offenses remain unspoken and under-the-radar for a variety of reasons.

First, there’s the industry’s habitual silence on racial inequality even though many remain eager to comment on issues perceived as less sensitive (like the gender imbalance vs. actual racism). Beer Kulture addresses the concept of selective outrage in their recent (brilliant) essay about the Founders Brewing Company lawsuit.

Secondly, there are also individuals who are happy to swap stories off-the-record, but shy away from backing up their accusations publicly. For some victims, they have a desire to avoid airing personal trauma, which is completely understandable and totally valid.

Then there’s the selfish urge to want to be “one of the gang” within the San Diego beer community. It’s not always “cool” to call people out. People don’t want to risk alienation, and thus, avoid taking a stand on politically-tinged issues. I admit I’m guilty of many of these. It’s inexcusable, for myself and the rest of us.

This type of tone-deaf attempt at humor is nothing new for Reckless. After all, these are the guys behind beers with names such as “Genocide” and “Nice and Wet Oral Pleasure.” For many, it’s easier to simply roll their eyes and say things like “any publicity is good publicity” or “just ignore them.” This is exactly what’s led to people like Hyndman to wallow in avoidable ignorance—left to believe they are honestly doing nothing wrong. In his emailed apology to newsletter subscribers, he even asks “Does being clueless make me racist?”

Yes, sometimes it does.

When I reached out to him for comment, this is what he had to say in an email:

I made a post that I wish I never had. Because of my lack of awareness and difficulty in understanding the way that people feel about things I truly did not expect it to harm or offend anyone but it did in a big way. I can only apologize and admit that I made a terrible mistake but I never intended to hurt anyone's feelings or offend them. The uproar on facebook has been catastrophic. I have no idea how severely this will impact Reckless Brewing but I fear the worst. This is the worst day of my life.

Thanks,

Dave

Brushing off years of bad taste allowed Hyndman to escalate his childish marketing ploys without consequences, leading him to spout some very real and potentially harmful thoughts. Black Lives Matter was created in response to generations of cultivated and systemic inequality that resulted in the world we live in today—one where black men, women and children are stifled, silenced and shot simply for simply existing. When a white man trivializes that movement’s importance under the guise of humor, it’s disgusting. Without repercussions, silence means complicity. And I refuse to remain silent.

It’s time for the “ignore it and it’ll go away” fallacy to die a quick and painful death. Ignoring bad behavior doesn't lead to bad behavior fading away over time. The only thing that does go away over time is the outrage over these incidents, which is unfortunate because calling out this type of behavior seems to be the only way to make any sort of difference toward positive change.

As a beer journalist, I talk to lots of people in the San Diego beer scene, professional and otherwise. Nearly everyone I speak with touts San Diego as an especially woke segment of the craft beer industry. Perhaps that’s true to a point. But our collective delusions of grandeur is a façade. It allows us to believe that we’re the exception and not reflective of the community as a whole. That’s simply not the case.

The future of Reckless is unclear at this point. For people like Dowles, his hopes for redemption extend beyond the tainted brewery.

“What I hope this does is open minds and eyes and some real conversation about these topics within the beer community and industry. It's never too late to learn something new and grow.”