Rotating hop series keep things fresh

It’s no secret that craft beer drinkers can be high-maintenance consumers. It’s typical for fans to insist that breweries regularly brew flagship favorites, as well as fresh recipes, using the latest fad ingredients. But many breweries have managed to satisfy both demands with an ingenious and increasingly popular maneuver: Releasing what appears to be a core beer, but one that uses different hops each time.

Chula Vista’s Thr3e Punk Ales Brewing Company has gone through 12 variations of their rotating-hop beer, Kill the Pour, since first introducing it in August 2017. Steve Garcia, owner of Thr3e Punks, explained the series’ origin story via email to CityBeat.

“It was a way to determine how different hop profiles meshed with one another as well as giving our patrons a little twist on our ‘house’ IPA.” Every other aspect of the recipe remains the same, according to Garcia. Their latest version uses the proprietary Yakima Chief Hops (YCH) hop blend left over from the Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day in March.

Lots of breweries rely on contracts with hop suppliers to ensure they’re able to acquire certain popular hop varietals. Thr3e Punks doesn’t, preferring to let chance dictate what hops they can buy.

“One of the perks of not having any hop contracts is the freedom to use a wide variety of hops and making use of what we do have,” says Garcia. “Our patrons enjoy that they get to try one of our staple beers but with a fresh twist, every time.”

This isn’t a totally new trend. Societe Brewing Company debuted The Bachelor IPA in 2013 using Cascade hops and have brewed nearly two dozen variations of the beer since then. Teddy Gowan, Societe’s director of brewery operations, cites the batch made with Strata (an intensely aromatic hop developed at Oregon State University) as his personal favorite so far.

Other local breweries getting in on the rotating recipe racket include Deft Brewing (the DeftHop series), Karl Strauss with Amplified Ale Works (Pathway dry-hopped lager), Longship Brewery (Odinson pale ale), Kairoa Brewing Company (4 Gables IPA), Abnormal Beer Company (Turbidity double hazy IPA) and Burning Beard Brewing with the Gang of One rotating S.M.A.S.H (single malt and single hop) pale ale.

The benefits of launching an alternating hop series go beyond leveraging brand familiarity while simultaneously providing something new to consumers. Breweries can also aggregate marketing assets like labels, helping to cut costs in a cash-strapped enterprise.

It’s also a way to showcase single hops or complex interplays between multiple varieties. According to their website, Stone Brewing’s goal for their experimental single-hop Hop Revolver series “is to demonstrate just how dramatically a single hop can impact a beer.” Other breweries like The Hop Concept blend different hops to achieve a certain end result. Their limited edition “Hop Freshener” series comes out seasonally with names like Tropical & Juicy and Citrus & Piney, each encapsulating the aforementioned characteristics in a new way.

Whatever the reason, more breweries seem to be embracing the approach. If the only constant is change, then rotating hops seems to be a trend that’s here to stay.