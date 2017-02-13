San Diego’s most underrated breweries

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Hazy varietals at Intergalactic Brewing Company

In these days of alternative facts and fake news, getting called “overrated” is practically a badge of honor. It’s been liberally bestowed upon the illustrious ranks of actors like Meryl Streep and the cast and producers of Hamilton, as well as satirical commentators like Jon Stewart and many other journalists, artists, pundits, politicians and, inexplicably, an architect. It’s as if being branded overrated is the new underrated.

Still, there’s something to be said for the actual underdogs. If we as a society of beer drinkers turn our attention to the quietly wonderful breweries content to fly under the hype radar, there are still plenty of surprises for even the most hardcore beer snobs to discover and enjoy.

While hometown behemoths like Stone Brewing and local legends such as AleSmith Brewing Company, Alpine Beer Company and Societe Brewing Company often dominate the craft conversation, there are over 130 other San Diego breweries fighting for their own space in the crowded landscape. Some resort to tacky, classless branding to get tongues wagging, while others appeal to the dietary restrictions of consumers, but there are several content to simply churn out great beer without cheapening their aesthetic or selling their souls to Big Beer-zebub.

Thanks to their somewhat insulated location, omnipresence in most grocery stores and fairly straightforward menu of brews, New English Brewing Company (11545 Sorrento Valley Road #305) tends to top the list of underrated local beer operations. This award-winning brewery tends to offer more traditional and English styles such as an ESB (Extra Special Bitter), a coffee-infused imperial stout and a brown ale—a vastly underrated style in itself—making it a worthwhile stop for those who fancy fermentation without fuss.

Gordon Biersch (5010 Mission Center Road) may look like a tacky chain pub (and it kind of is) but opt for one of its masterfully crafted lagers instead of an overly-hopped IPA and rediscover the classic cleanliness of what a pilsner can be. Yes, it may come paired with trite tavern fare such as nachos and sliders, but with generally low ABV (alcohol by volume), it’s easy to eschew that side of fries for another Märzen from brewmaster Doug Hasker instead.

Finally, Intergalactic Brewing Company (9715 Carroll Centre Road #107) is one of the rare “small but mighty” San Diego breweries that has doggedly hung on in the face of extreme competition. Tucked away in a nondescript warehouse not quite in Miramar (but not quite Mira Mesa either), its space-themed schtick isn’t enough to draw in crowds by itself, but its brews have been since 2013.

I’ll still give credit where credit’s due—flashy places like Rip Current Brewing, Modern Times Beer, Coronado Brewing Company and Green Flash Brewing Company continue to top beer tourist “must visit” lists for good reason. But to stop at those is a disservice to oneself. Venturing out to some of the more underappreciated breweries is like discovering that the geeky art girl in your high school is actually super hot when she takes off her glasses. Spend some time with the unpretentious underdogs (which also include Half Door Brewing, Thorn Street Brewery, Benchmark Brewing and ChuckAlek Independent Brewers) and be richly rewarded with smaller crowds, more personal service and, oftentimes, better beers.