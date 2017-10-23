San Diego has a need for mead

× Expand Photo courtesy Lost Cause Meadery Lost Cause’s first mead made with local honey

Collaborations are one of my favorite things about craft industries. Coffee roasters often supply beans to breweries for coffee beers. Distilleries like 619 Vodka use local produce for infusions. Karl Strauss is hosting a 30-brewery-strong “Collabapalooza: indie beer collaboration celebration” during this year’s upcoming Beer Week. Now, a new partnership bridges cider, food and mead in the heart of Miramar’s Miralani Makers District.

On Thursday, November 2, Lost Cause Meadery, Serpentine Cider and Good Seed Food Company will host a soft opening for their collective at 8665 Miralani Drive, Suite 100. The shared space includes a communal tasting room and outdoor patio.

I’ve written about cider before, but personally mead’s a bit of a mystery. Suzanna Beltz, co-founder of Lost Cause with her husband Billy, was enthusiastic to enlighten me.

“The first thing to understand is that mead is probably the most versatile alcoholic beverage there is,” Beltz explains. “It can range from rich and super-sweet to refreshing and bone-dry.”

Often referred to as “the drink of the gods,” mead is an ancient alcoholic beverage created in a process similar to winemaking. However, the base sugar that gets fermented in mead is honey rather than fruit. Mead also tends to have a higher alcohol content than most wines (8 to 20 percent), and its versatility makes it ideal to pair with food.

There are a handful of meaderies operating in San Diego already: Oceanside’s Golden Coast Mead, Vista’s Twisted Horn Mead & Cider, Escondido’s Meadiocrity Mead and Ramona’s Mysterious Mead. Several more are in the works. Compared to craft beer, that’s a microscopic number. But according to the American Mead Makers Association, meaderies in the United States have gone from 30 in 2003 to approximately 300 and still rising at last count in early 2016. It’s one of the fastest—if not the fastest—growing segments of alcohol in the country.

By choosing a location flanked by numerous other craft beverage businesses, Beltz hopes to draw some die-hard hopheads to the sweet side. Breweries such as Thunderhawk Alements, Protector Brewery, 2Kids Brewing Company and Setting Sun Sake as well as multiple wineries are all clustered nearby.

Even for those familiar with mead, Lost Cause’s approach is unique. It favors local buckwheat honey, which Beltz describes as “rich and intense… with notes of caramel, toffee and bourbon.”

“We think our meads are the best expression of what a mead can be: really complex and packed with layers of flavor and aroma, yet at the same time sparkling and light enough to be enjoyed by everyone here in San Diego,” Beltz says.

As longtime members of the Quality Ale and Fermentation Fraternity, both Beltzes plan to incorporate education into their offerings, teaching guests how to enjoy mead as well as how to make it at home. To those who’ve tried mead and found it disagreeable, Beltz invites them to give it another shot at Lost Cause.

“If you’ve had it previously and didn’t like it, you’re not alone,” says Beltz. “We always encourage people to know how much mead quality can vary and to keep trying.”