Smoked beers are hot, hot, hot

× Expand Photo by Societe Brewing Company Societe’s The Mentor

My transformation from casual Pabst drinker into an embarrassingly committed beer geek happened in three distinct stages. First, I embraced the hop. When I moved to San Diego in 2008, craft beer was starting to really explode and with it came the utter domination of IPAs. With few other high quality options, it was an easy switch from generic (and often tasteless) lagers to the bitingly bitter local hop bombs.

Next came sours. Sour beers can be a challenge for newbies, but the trick that finally flipped me was to not to treat them the same as the beers I was crushing in my backyard. Drinking pint after cold pint without stopping to really enjoy what I was tasting doesn’t work with sour beers. Once I experienced the magic of pairing sours with food (especially desserts), I realized that my narrow-minded notion of “drinking beer” had limited my exposure to the unknown. There was a whole new world of funky flavors for me to discover!

The final frontier in my journey: smoked beer. I was 22 the first time I tried a rauchbier (translated from German as simply “smoke beer”). Back then was way too early for me to appreciate the subtleties of a well-crafted smoked beer. It took me a decade to revisit them with a more experienced and critical palate. Much to my surprise, I’m wild about them. I’m a failure of a homebrewer, but my husband just bought a smoker and the thought of smoking malt is the first thing that’s gotten me excited about brewing in years.

Admittedly, smoked beers aren’t for everyone. But once one gets past their own preconceptions or prejudices, they’re actually incredibly intricate, fascinating beers that are well worth trying.

Locally, ChuckAlek Biergarten’s Grodziskie, dubbed The Hussar, is a great place to start. At 4 percent ABV, this almost completely defunct Polish style is deceptively light and crisp. Don’t be put off by the moderately oaky smoke aroma; it’s much smoother than one might guess. Alas, ChuckAlek has been out of what’s usually a regular offering on the menu for a few weeks, but I have my fingers crossed it’ll reappear before summer. (3139 University Ave., Suite B)

Slightly smokier on the spectrum is Societe Brewing Company’s collaboration with Gordon Biersch San Diego head brewer and lager master Doug Hasker: The Mentor smoked Helles lager. At 5.1 percent ABV, it’s still relatively light with a pleasant beechwood essence, making it approachable but still complex. (8262 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.)

For those ready to succumb to the true smoke scene, head to Monkey Paw Brewing Company (805 16th St.). The Low and Slow rauchbier (5.6 percent ABV), as well as the Bill Batten collaboration Ashes From The Grave smoked brown ale (6.66 percent ABV), are not for the faint of heart. The same goes for Thunderhawk Alements’ 6 percent ABV Sun Kissed Black and Savagewood Brewing Company’s (8675 Miralani Drive, Suite #100 and 9879 Hibert St., Suite F) 6.3 percent ABV Catholic Guilt. These two smoked porters are big, bold, and simply smolder.