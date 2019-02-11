Something kiwi this way comes

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Kairoa’s 4 Gables IPA

New Zealand is to Australia what University Heights is to North Park: comparatively underrated and somewhat overlooked in favor of the bigger, glitzier neighbor. But each is gradually evolving into a well-curated destination even if there’s a finite amount of room to develop either area. To keep with the comparison, the commercial heart of University Heights is only a few blocks long and New Zealand is roughly half the size of California so the limited availability forces new projects to innovate in order to survive.

That’s what Kairoa Brewing Company (4601 Park Blvd.) is aiming to do. The New Zealand-inspired brewpub is a mammoth undertaking; the two-story, 10,500 square foot space now dominates the intersection of Park and Madison. In this case, size does matter. The building can accommodate 450 guests at a time—far more than the average University Heights eatery.

Inside, the 10-barrel brewing system is sizeable but still small enough for one brewer to handle. Brewer and co-founder Joe Peach cut his chops at Lightning Brewery and Bitter Brothers before moving to Kairoa when it was still in the nascent stages.

“Initially, we [he and co-founder Shanan Spearing] were just looking to do something small, not anywhere near this size,” says Peach.

But being in that space was meant to be. Spearing also owns the neighboring Red House Pizza, giving them an in to the development opportunity. Even so, it took around four years from concept to completion.

Peach and Spearing both originally hail from New Zealand and plan to incorporate its influence within every aspect of Kairoa. When it comes to the beer, Peach anticipates utilizing plenty of New Zealand-grown hops as well as brewing classic and popular styles. He names New Zealand pilsner as his personal favorite style of beer, and one of the few that he plans to keep on regular rotation.

“It’s kind of like a Northern German pilsner. It’s a little more hop-forward, but not super hoppy, and uses New Zealand hops instead of German hops, so it’s more lemon-limey character,” Peach explains.

After years of constantly churning out the same recipes at production breweries, Peach is looking forward to flexing his own brewing ingenuity.

“We’re going to make different beers all the time, so you can come in and always get something different.” He also mentions barrel-aging and plenty of one-off releases in the works.

Although the grand opening isn’t until March, Kairoa opened for regular brunch, lunch and dinner service in late January. Only five house beers are currently available (two IPAs, a Belgian blond, a hoppy wheat and an oatmeal stout), but there are plenty of guest beers to help pad the tap list in the meantime.

Of the initial five house beers, the oatmeal stout was particularly robust and complex. (I recommend pairing it with the crème brûlée French toast for brunch.) The 4 Gables IPA is another standout that Peach plans to tinker with by brewing it with different hop combinations. Some of those hops will eventually come from his cousin’s hop farm in Central Otago, an agricultural area in southern New Zealand known for Pinot Noir grapes.

While Peach initially strikes me as a reserved guy, once he starts talking about Kairoa’s beer potential, it’s easy to see his excitement grow. When I ask what he wants to brew, he just smiles.

“Everything.”