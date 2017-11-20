SouthNorte aims to make beer great again

× Expand Photo courtesy of SouthNorte Beer Company Ryan Brooks

It’s been quite a year. Politics, culture and yes, even beer have devolved into divisive topics with over-opinionated zealots on all sides. There’s hope, however, and I think it might lie in beer.

Despite border wall prototypes popping up in rural San Diego, Mexican/American craft beer collaborations have taken off like never before. Several factors are contributing to this shift: There’s Baja California’s proximity to San Diego and a country-wide relaxation of alcohol regulations in 2013. There’s also a new demand from Americans for lighter but still flavorful beers (which define Mexican lagers perfectly). According to the Mexican Brewers Association, craft beer has grown 50 percent annually across Mexico for the past decade and shows no signs of slowing down.

Locally, SouthNorte Beer Company exemplifies this cross-border and cross-cultural collaborative spirit. Ryan Brooks, former head brewer of Coronado Brewing Company, departed earlier this year to help found SouthNorte.

“My vision is to take the little bit of collaboration I’d done with Coronado and go to a whole different level,” says Brooks. “I want to go further than some of the Mexican breweries would be able to do by themselves.”

SouthNorte is primarily funded by Coronado and uses its facilities to brew for now, but acts as an independent entity. Brooks has complete creative control over the recipes and focuses on incorporating Mexican ingredients such as chocolates, coffees, fruits and, most recently, sweet cajeta (Mexican caramel similar to dulce de leche) for a Tijuana-inspired porter. In the future, he plans to explore historic Mexican recipes as well, with one such collaboration already in the works with Agua Mala Cervecería from Ensenada.

“I’m trying to bring more attention to the cultures by promoting the rustic vibe of Tijuana with the voice of San Diego,” explains Brooks. “I feel like some Mexican breweries are put in a bad light, but in reality they’re making some of the best in the world.”

Brooks’ longtime personal and professional connections with Mexico have given him an acute sensitivity of cultural appropriation, as well as a desire to erase the stigma that still looms over the country. He even ran early drawings and beer names by his Baja-born-and-raised wife to ensure SouthNorte avoided anything “inauthentic, phony or offensive.” So far, it seems to have been a success. SouthNorte already snagged a bronze medal at this year’s Great American Beer Festival for “Agavemente,” a lager brewed with hibiscus and agave before the beer was even publicly released. Brooks remains adamant that the cultural exchange is mutually beneficial.

“The best thing about being in San Diego is Tijuana, and the best thing about TJ is being close to San Diego.”

With domestic and international tensions running at a fever pitch daily, these types of collaborations are more important now than ever. Sure, it’s “just beer,” but maybe—just maybe—if more people shared a pint instead of arguing about politics, we as a country could broaden our horizons and enjoy the cultural riches that are waiting right next door.