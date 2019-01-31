Such great Heights in Sorrento Valley

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Gravity Heights

Nostalgia is big business. Some remakes are spot-on (Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot), some are flops (all of the Star Wars prequels) and others are actually original creations that emerge to satisfy people’s sentimentality for more retro times (Stranger Things).

Gravity Heights (9920 Pacific Heights Blvd.) in Sorrento Valley belongs in that last category. The long-awaited brewpub is a Generation X craft beer purist’s wet dream. They brew an amber ale! There’s an altbier on the menu! There are not one, but two hazys! Wait, scratch that last one—only Millennials care about hazy beer.

Still, I’m guessing any generation, from Millennials to Baby Boomers, could enjoy the 1970s SoCal beach culture-inspired decor from Davis Inc. Interior Design. Gravity Heights is a gigantic space profuse with pops of color and hanging ferns spilling from macrame planters. This is especially nice considering it’s smack in the heart of a office park wasteland. Every detail screams cozy camp vibe, and that’s a big change from the surrounding sea of blah.

And the beers; oh, the beers. The 15 barrel system is run by local beer legend Skip Virgilio (original brewer and co-founder of AleSmith Brewing Company), head brewer Tommy Kreamer (formerly of The Lost Abbey/Port Brewing) and Mike Williams (formerly of Benchmark Brewing Company). The trio doesn’t plan to offer flagship beers per se, but will focus on pairings that harmonize with the Whisknladle Hospitality-backed kitchen. There are also plans for lots of collaborations.

One of the more notable collaborations is Virgilio’s Dubbel on the Rocks steinbier, which was brewed with Tomme Arthur (The Lost Abbey), Tom Nickel (Nickel Beer Co.) and Rawley Macias (Rouleur Brewing Co.). Steinbier is an ancient style that involves pouring wort (the sugary liquid that yeast eventually turns into beer during the brewing process) over granite stones that are heated (to 800 degrees) inside a wooden tub. This is starkly different from the usual method of boiling it over a flame in an iron kettle. More contemporary collabs include a sour blonde with Council Brewing, a dry-hopped keller pilsner with Eppig Brewing, and a West Coast-style double IPA with North Park Beer Co.

“We hope to do more lagers,” promises Virgilio after we sip the Take Two Pilsner. It’s the first beer the team brewed, and it’s still remarkably fresh tasting. We then try the Beach Day Kolsch (dry-hopped with Simcoe and Eureka! hops), the Daybreak IPA (another tweaked recipe from Virgilio’s homebrew days), the June Gloom Hazy IPA (I hate how much I enjoyed it) and the Brewer’s Best Amber (“it’s really an English Best Bitter but we didn’t want to scare anyone with the name,” laughs Williams). It’s hard to paint this large of an array with a broad brush, but every beer was fresh, crisp, bright and well-crafted.

Luckily, there’s a pretty humongous kitchen to help sop up the libations. While this is a beer column, not food, I will say to that end that the burger is pretty phenomenal with the Overhead Double IPA and Torrey Porter. Maybe it’s just the fact I’d had seven beers. I like to think, however, that it’s the pairing together of a few industry titans who know exactly how to tap into that nostalgic feeling of what beer once was, and what it could be again.