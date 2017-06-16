Summer staples: shandies and radlers

Grapefruit beers are terrible. Beers with watermelon are an affront to respectable beer drinkers everywhere. There are a few exceptions when fruity beers are palatable—krieks, lambics or the very occasional wheat beer—but overall I tend to avoid “fruity” brews whenever possible.

My sole deviation? For the most glorious of summer beverages: the shandy.

Shandies are also known as radlers, but the names are nearly interchangeable. Both are half beer (usually a lager), half lemonade or soda (often grapefruit, lemon, lemon-lime or ginger beer) mixes. Radlers are usually infused with more citrus-forward fruits like grapefruit, while shandies tend to contain more muted flavors such as apples or even ginger ale and is a slightly more universally used term. The carbonated juice-to-beer ratio may differ slightly, but overall these delightful concoctions represent the best of summer without the hangover that accompanies highly alcoholic beverages, thanks to their 2-4 percent ABV average range.

There are a few nationally distributed radlers from non-craft breweries like Leinenkugel’s in Chippewa Falls, WI (owned by SABMiller) but Austria’s Stiegl Grapefruit Radler (2.5 percent ABV) is emblematic of the style and available nearly everywhere. Radlers aren’t technically beer—they’re actually malt beverages thanks to their high sugar content—but plenty of breweries here and abroad have jumped on the shandy train for summer sipping.

ChuckAlek Independent Brewers often has a few radler variations on draft at its North Park Biergarten (3139 University Avenue, Suite B). The options vary, but I’ll start with its Helles lager and come with either lemon-ginger soda, ginger-lime soda or house elderflower-hop soda (known as the “Yodeler”).

Eppig Brewing (3052 El Cajon Blvd., Suite C) offers a trio of radlers, none of which rank higher than 18 IBUs—ideal for those seeking a respite from pervasive hop bombs. Choose between the “Glitz and Glam” Berliner Weisse with raspberry and cherry (4.1 percent ABV), the “Elegant Solution” Berliner Weisse (4.2 percent ABV) or the “Kottbusser” Pink Boots Society collaboration, a Northern German wheat beer (5.8 percent ABV). Each one comes mixed with fresh lemonade for a refreshingly light and slightly tart experience.

Toolbox Brewing Company (1495 Poinsettia Avenue, Suite 148) prefers to play off of the style, brewing seasonal selections loosely based off of the blend that still fit into its focus on barrel-aged wild ales. “Bog Sauce,” a San Diego Weisse ale with raspberries and cranberries, isn’t mixed with soda or juice, but its higher carbonation will likely appeal to radler fans looking for variety.

Of course, there’s always the D.I.Y. (do-it-yourself) option. Anything light, low ABV and not gratuitously hoppy will work just fine (think pilsners, kölsches, or even certain blondes or witbiers. Or get really crazy and try a gose). Gordon Biersch’s Golden Export lager (5 percent ABV) is a decent place to start, as is Coronado Brewing Company’s Seacoast Pilsner (4.9 percent ABV). I recommend seeking out any fruit soda with real sugar (not high fructose corn syrup), but a fruity San Pellegrino, splash of uncarbonated Simply Lemonade or even a Squirt soda will do just fine. Start with a 50/50 beer to soda (or juice) split and experiment until the perfect balance is struck.