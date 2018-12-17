Talking beer with author John Holl

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon John Holl

“Celebrate beer, yes. But make sure that what’s happening around it is inclusive, responsible, and respectful. If it’s not, speak up.”

—John Holl, Drink Beer, Think Beer

As the senior editor of Craft Beer and Brewing Magazine and the former editor of All About Beer Magazine, John Holl covers much more than diversity in the craft beer scene in his latest book Drink Beer, Think Beer: Getting to the Bottom of Every Pint. Its pages include everything from the history of cask ales to his opinion on the word “craft” itself. (For the most part, he doesn’t use it in reference to beer and claims its original meaning has been bastardized as a marketing tool.)

But for readers expecting another technical manual geared toward the nerdiest of beer nerds, Drink Beer, Think Beer is a surprisingly digestible commentary on the state of the industry and how it got here. It’s equally approachable by beer novices and professionals alike. It’s an easy and pleasant read, and one I thoroughly enjoyed chatting about with Holl over pints at the Coronado Brewing Company Tasting Room in Bay Park (1205 Knoxville St., coronadobrewing.com).

It’s no accident Holl included San Diego on his book promotional tour.

“San Diego is still one of the incubators of what’s happened with beer nationwide,” says Holl. “I think San Diego, for the foreseeable future, is a place that the rest of the country can come and look at with respect and awe and hope, because we want you guys to innovate, to create, to be consistent, to make wonderful beer. And we’re going to come here and drink it.”

But who’s drinking craft beer nowadays? Still overwhelmingly white men, according to the Brewers Association. As a white man himself, Holl is acutely aware of his position in the industry, but remains determined to use his privilege to act as an advocate for others.

“I’m a middle-aged white guy—I get it. I walk into places and middle-aged white guys get served different in breweries around the country and world,” explains Holl. “But it shows the infancy of the industry as it is right now… it’s an uncomfortable conversation for me, as a privileged white male, to be having. But I’m not going to be silent because of it. Just because of what I was born into and what I am in life doesn’t mean that I’m not going to speak up against this kind of stuff I see.”

“Speaking up” includes refusing to promote any beer or brewery with sexist, racist or homophobic imagery (following in the footsteps of the Brewers Association). In the chapter “Shadows in Beer,” Holl describes his surprise at the blowback he received from the “don’t take it so seriously” crowd after penning an editorial slamming the age-old practice of objectifying women on beer labels.

On top of addressing these important issues, there’s also plenty of cheeky anecdotes, colorful commentary and honest observations throughout Drink Beer, Think Beer (as well as some nice #sdbeer mentions).