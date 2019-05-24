Tapping nostalgia with Hop Puddin’

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Hop Puddin’ at Amplified Ale Works

"Pudding-inspired beer” sounds more like a satirical article from The Onion than a real-life beer flavor. But we live in an era where beers are brewed with whale testicles smoked in sheep dung and useable yeast can be grown in beard hair, so I’m willing to at least try a beer that pays homage to a delicious childhood treat.

“We wanted to create a pudding-inspired IPA without using lactose,” explains Jonathan Barbarin, co-founder of Miramar’s Thunderhawk Alements (8675 Miralani Drive, Ste. 100). Last year, Thunderhawk collaborated with Amplified Ale Works and local funk rock band The Routine to brew a beer in honor of Puddin,’ the band’s debut full-length album. It’s a natural trio; Amplified has a number of beer and band collaborations in their portfolio, and Barbarin’s brother, Bryan, is the lead singer of The Routine.

This year’s release, an 8 percent ABV hazy double India pale ale with coconut and Madagascar vanilla, is available at all Amplified locations as well as on draft at Thunderhawk’s tasting room. Thunderhawk also sells it in four packs of 16-ounce cans, and limited quantities can also be found in Bottlecraft stores and Bine and Vine beginning May 28.

The instant I cracked open a crowler of Hop Puddin,’ the aroma of vanilla and coconut immediately dominated the room. Lactose tends to give beer a sweeter residual flavor and fuller body, but even without it, Hop Puddin’ was still, without a doubt, the sweetest IPA I’d ever tasted. Coconut tends to work well in more malt-forward styles like stouts and porters, so adding it in a highly-hopped base beer is a bold choice. If it had been anything less than a double IPA, I think it would have been undrinkable, but the addition of extra hops keeps it from going full saccharine.

I’m not in the habit of letting hoppy beers warm to room temperature in order to coax out nuanced flavors, but Hop Puddin’ is no ordinary IPA. Letting it rest for a few minutes noticeably tempered the decadently sweet notes and allowed some tropical characteristics from the experimental hops to peek through (although they remained second fiddle to the vanilla).

I have to hand it to the Thunderhawk and Amplified brew crews—they call it what it is. Hop Puddin’ is sweet and creamy, exactly like coconut pudding cups of yore. I probably would have opted to brew something funky in honor of The Routine’s groovy sound, or at least leaned toward replicating the classic chocolate pudding flavor. But there’s still an undeniable element of fun drinking something that so strongly recalls the uniquely specific taste of an after-school snack I vividly remember enjoying.

In the latest issue of Craft Beer & Brewing magazine, writer Randy Mosher refers to pastry stouts as “liquid nostalgia,” explaining that the coolest aspect of the sugary style is its ability to “trigger childhood memories.” Hop Puddin’ is no pastry stout, but definitely triggers the same emotions that leave sweet-toothed pastrybois satisfied and beer purists fearful for the future. It’s not an everyday beer, but it’s definitely one that will have people talking. And drinking.