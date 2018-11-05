The Beer Jesus From America: Greg Koch

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stone Brewing Greg Koch in The Beer Jesus From America

With a gray-streaked beard, shaggy hair and a look best described as middle-aged bohemian, Greg Koch has more than a passing resemblance to a whitewashed portrait of Jesus. While he doesn’t claim to be the savior of men (or beer, for that matter), there are definitely parallels between Koch of San Diego and Jesus of Nazareth.

Koch co-founded Stone Brewing Co. in 1996 with Steve Wagner, helping to resurrect the American craft brewing scene. Since then, he’s spread its gospel throughout the world. A tongue-in-cheek “Der Bier Jesus aus Amerika” (translated to “The Beer Jesus from America”) moniker was bestowed upon him in 2014 by The Berliner Kurier, a German tabloid.

“I don’t promote [the name ‘Beer Jesus’],” remarked Koch to me during a conversation at the California Craft Beer Summit in Sacramento earlier this year. “I feel slightly uncomfortable with it.” He shrugs in acceptance.

As the first independent American craft brewery to build and operate a brewery in Europe—in the heart of beer country, no less—Germans were understandably skeptical at the boldness of the venture. But Koch is adamant that Stone balances respect for tradition and understands the importance of integrating into the existing community while still preserving Stone’s authenticity.

“As artists, our job is to bring our best selves. Our real selves is our best selves. Whether we’re in San Diego or Berlin or Napa or Shanghai, China, not everyone is going to like what we do. And that’s perfectly fine,” says Koch.

Despite Germany’s historical significance and influence in the brewing industry, Koch explains there are vast cultural differences between beer drinkers here and there. “What we’re doing [in Berlin] really tends to cause a lot of people to cock their head a bit to the side. Beer’s just not part of the conversation. Berliners wouldn’t know why you want to have a conversation about beer.”

Not only has that conversation started, it’s not showing any signs of slowing down. On Nov. 4, the California Center for the Arts in Escondido screened the first advance showing of The Beer Jesus From America. Filmmaker Matt Sweetwood, an American expat living in Germany and a San Diego State University film school graduate, is behind the indie documentary that followed Koch and the Stone team as they worked to open their Berlin brewing facility two years ago. The film is slated to officially premiere in 2019.

After 20-plus years in the beer industry, and as the Beer Jesus, I asked Koch what he envisions as craft beer’s salvation? He chuckled and considered the question.

“Beer’s salvation will always lie with the beer drinker, 110 percent. If the beer drinker wants to pay a little bit more attention, beer’s chances of salvation increase. If a beer drinker wants to share their notes and their insights with somebody else, the chance of beer’s salvation increases. If the beer drinker says, ‘I am going to make a conscious decision about which beers I drink—what the ownership is, what the philosophies of the companies are, do the people behind the company or within the company participate in the community’—if they pay attention to those things, then the chances of beer salvation increases.”