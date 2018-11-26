The best of local seasonal libations

In the wake of one of the most turbulent years in modern history, I don’t think I’m alone in yearning for the sentimental cheerfulness of the holiday season (and of course, the flavors that come along with it). This year, I asked a few San Diego beer personalities what local beers they’re most looking forward to pairing with food, family and festivities. Spoiler alert: it’s a lot of IPAs.

Douglas Constantiner, CEO/co-founder, Societe Brewing Company

“The beer I look forward to every year around this time is Port Brewing’s Santa’s Little Helper. It’s such a great way to kick off the holiday season, plus Imperial Stouts are perfect this time of year. It’s a touch hoppier than your traditional Imperial Stout, so along with the classic big roasty and toasty flavor, it’s able to stand up to the heartier food that’s commonplace this time of year.”

Doug Hasker, regional brewer, Gordon Biersch San Diego

“While I am thankful for all San Diego beer, I am specifically thankful for AleSmith X [Extra Pale Ale]. In my seemingly 100 years of brewing German-style lagers, it was AleSmith X that acted as the gateway for me. When I finally started brewing West Coast-style beers, it was AleSmith X I wanted to emulate. This beer pairs well with football, turkey and gravy, and, to this day, it’s one of my go-to beers around town when I see it.”

Jill Davidson, senior sales & brand development manager, Pizza Port and president emeritus of the San Diego Brewers Guild

“The Pupil by Societe. It’s an extremely well made, straightforward, iconic West Coast-style IPA that’s consistently brewed, packaged, and distributed by a whole bunch of people I love and respect. I’m getting warm and fuzzy (also thirsty) just thinking about it.”

Aleks Kostka, head brewer, Culture Brewing Company

“Currently, Wet Hop Magical & Delicious Pale Ale at Fall Brewing. Any opportunity to have a wet-hopped version of a classic beer is plenty reason to be thankful, especially since these beers don’t stick around all year. Get to Fall quick before the Wet Hop Magical & Delicious is gone, mainly due to me drinking all of it.”

Bill Lindsay and Jonathan Barbarin, co-founders/brewers, Thunderhawk Alements

“We are super thankful for Home Brewing Company’s Country Boiz SMASH IPA. The Idaho 7 hops and Idaho malt work in tandem to create an amazing balance not experienced in most SMASH beers. It’s fruity, dank, dry, with a hint of tropical flavor and enough bitterness to make the West Coast IPA fans holler.”

Jeff Wiederkehr, co-owner/head brewer, Burning Beard Brewing

“My beer of choice for this season is The Spelunker by Societe. Generally, I stay away from craft browns as they have conditioned me to believe that they will all finish like a mouth full of candy corn, but Societe, as usual, nails it with light notes of caramel just turning to toffee, a light roastiness that balances the semi-sweet finish, and capped with enough hops to remind me that it was brewed in San Diego. I will pour this over pecan pie and be thankful.”