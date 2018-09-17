The state of diversity

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon CCBA Executive Director Tom McCormick and Stone Brewery co-founder Greg Koch

It’s no secret that men have dominated the craft beer scene since its inception, but recent studies have touted the rising number of women in the industry. While the increasing numbers seem to be true, as I scanned the crowds at the California Craft Beer Summit in Sacramento last week, I questioned how much back-slapping should really be going on.

The fourth annual industry conference, described as “two full days of education, networking and trade shows for brewers, retailers, distributors, craft beer lovers, and homebrewers,” culminated with the West Coast’s largest beer festival, which stretched for blocks along the Capitol Mall. Unsurprisingly, San Diego was heavily represented throughout the conference, with multiple experts leading talks (Chris Sarette, Modern Times Beer), participating in panels (Travis Smith, Societe Brewing Company) and even delivering the keynote speech (Greg Koch, Stone Brewing).

What was surprising—although it probably shouldn’t have been—was the disappointing number of white male faces leading these talks. Don’t get me wrong; every single person presenting has immeasurably contributed to the industry as a whole. I just question whether they’re the only ones contributing.

Of the 52 speakers listed in the program, 44 of them were male, leaving only eight slots for women. That’s 85 percent versus 15 percent in an industry that was last measured nationally by Nielsen at 68.5 percent women to 31.5 percent men. On top of that, nearly the entire lineup appeared to be caucasian. However, the board of the California Craft Brewers Association (CCBA), the non-profit that organizes the summit, is nearly equally split between genders (5 to 4). So why the discrepancy with the speakers selected for this year’s summit?

It’s possible that while women craft beer drinkers are gaining strength, women craft beer professionals are still few and far between. Leia Ostermann Bailey, CCBA’s managing director, also confirmed that the first Diversity Ambassador to the Brewers Association, Dr. J. Nikol Jackson-Beckham, will deliver a presentation focusing on building inclusivity in the beer community at the (much smaller) upcoming fall conference. That’s absolutely worth recognizing. I sincerely hope she’s met with open hearts and minds, and not seen as merely a token. Nonetheless, it can be disheartening to hear tales of our skyrocketing progress and still be left wanting when it comes to representation.

I don’t wish to single out this event when it’s merely one reflection of the industry as a whole. Time and time again I’ve heard the sentiment that San Diego is ahead of the curve when it comes to inclusivity—I’ve even claimed it myself—but I find it hard to believe that the best and brightest we have to offer are mostly one race, one gender, one profile. California is a leader when it comes to committing to using clean energy, electing LGBTQ leaders and legalizing marijuana. I hope collectively we can continue to make diversity in gender, as well as race, a more prevalent reality.