The sun rises at Setting Sun

× Expand Photo courtesy of Setting Sun Sake Sake flight at Setting Sun

There’s a staleness permeating the San Diego craft beer scene. Over the past few months, I’ve noticed more squabbling about styles, trash talking tap lists and bickering about beer economics than I ever have in years past. Add the (inevitable) slowdown of the meteoric rise of local craft beer over the past decade and things just seem… off.

Maybe it’s just me. But the increasingly melodramatic vibe has caused me to swerve away from my norm toward alcoholic alternatives. Namely, sake.

“We see sake as a natural progression of the craft beer movement,” says Josh Hembree, president and co-founder of Setting Sun Sake Brewing Company (8680 Miralani Drive). I agree. Several reports, including one by Business Insider, reveal a drop of at least 10 percent in the beer segment lost to wine and hard liquor nationwide. There’s still plenty to buzz about in beer, but it doesn’t seem to be the dominant presence it once was. Sake’s unique flavor and ancient roots mixed with Millennials’ predisposition toward the exotically uncommon has it poised to be the next big thing.

Still, sake hasn’t yet garnered a major foothold in the local drinking industry. San Diego’s first craft sake brewery, Kuracali Saké and Beer Brewery, abruptly closed last December, which left Setting Sun as the sole sake company in the county. But its dry-hopped offerings create a fairly easy bridge from the craft beer world into sake.

Despite a shortage of local artisanal sake makers, there are plenty of restaurants and beverage programs with impressive sake lists. (OB Noodle House, BeShock Ramen and Saiko Sushi to name a few.) Plus, the 16th annual Beer and Sake Festival on Saturday, June 1 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Harrah’s Resort Southern California will feature international sake brands as well as beer from local breweries like Wild Barrel and SR 76 Beerworks. However, Setting Sun is noticeably absent from the roster.

“Being the only craft sake brewery in Southern California, we [currently] only have the capacity to service our bottle club members and local accounts,” explains Hembree. This small output is poised to change soon. Tasting room expansion plans are already in the works—its second such expansion in the two years it has been open.

One market research firm predicts sake consumption in the U.S. will increase by 12 percent by 2021. This is on top of a 16-percent sake boom between 2011 and 2016. Setting Sun is setting itself up to ride this wave of new interest. It already offers bottle club memberships as well as a barrel adoption program, where buyers can select from a variety of barrel sizes and “adopt” the contents with different options on how to collect once the sake has aged. On June 11, San Diego’s Ayaka Ito, owner of Beshock Ramen and certified sake master, will host a “Sake 101” class at Setting Sun. Sake newbies are encouraged to attend.

I’m not breaking up with beer anytime soon, but sake is damn tasty and relatively drama-free (for now). With it on the rise in San Diego, my fingers are crossed that it’ll stay that way.