Third year for Second Chance

Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat. David Bowie and Mick Jagger. And who could forget Jack White and the Insane Clown Posse? Collaborations are ubiquitous in art and business—although it seems not so much in politics nowadays—and craft beer is no exception. The benefits of these types of partnerships include camaraderie with industry peers, increased market reach and an easy way to swap ideas between fellow artisans. The cons? I can’t really think of any, except maybe accidentally developing a taste for Faygo… or making a sham out of democratic elections. I digress.

Faygo aside, I find it apropos that Second Chance Beer Company (locations in Carmel Mountain and North Park) decided to collaborate with Hawaii’s largest independent craft brewery, Maui Brewing Company, to celebrate its third year in business. Maui Brewing Company is no stranger to San Diego beer; its founder Garrett Marrero is a local native with ohana (Hawaiian for “family”) ties to the area. Maui Brewing have been prolific collaborators with local breweries, including past partnerships with Coronado Brewing Company, Stone Brewing and Pizza Port under its belt.

But rather than focus on stereotypically Hawaiian ingredients like macadamia nuts or coffee, the Second Chance/Maui Brewing Imperial Pilsner uses jasmine flowers as the sole infusion. I’ll admit it’s still pretty Hawaiian, even though I swear I saw some local jasmine at a nearby florist the other day. The brew is a bit of a paradox at 7.7 percent ABV (classic German pilsners typically come in at around 5 percent ABV) and nearly twice as many average IBUs (International Bittering Units), but I’m unsurprised by the heavy hop-handedness. After all, San Diego is still the land of IPAs.

The beer has an unmistakable tropical twist from the jasmine, lending it a smooth, almost tea-like herbal flavor. This results in a deceptively easy to drink beer despite the high-ish alcohol content. And yet it remains a definitive San Diego take (i.e. hoppy) on an increasingly popular style. All in all, for a style with an additive that neither brewery had used before, it drinks pretty damn well.

Available in cans and on draft, the limited release collab was officially tapped at both Second Chance locations in anticipation of wider regional release following its “Taste of the Islands” beer brunch/annual pig roast anniversary weekend over Labor Day. Officially, the beer was meant to be paired with a Hawaiian musubi-inspired dessert, but personally, when faced with the choice of dessert or a plate of pig, I dine on swine every time. No regrets.

Right now, the country is experiencing some dark times. And while the potential repercussions of disagreements over beer tend to be less severe than arguing over politics, beer has its own share of squabbling leading to dissent within the ranks. That’s why it’s so refreshing to see two competing businesses choosing cooperation over conflict. Now if only our moronic leaders would do the same.