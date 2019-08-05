Three beer birthdays to celebrate in August

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alesmith Brewing Company Peter Zien and Bill Batten in 2002

With over 150 breweries in town, there’s a statistical chance that at least one of them is celebrating an anniversary on any given weekend. Only Karl Strauss Brewing Company has hit the big 3-0, but three other breweries are entering their mid-twenties in the next few weeks.

Coronado Brewing Company, AleSmith Brewing Company and Stone Brewing all started in the late ’90s, when the idea of San Diego craft beer was still in its infancy. There wouldn’t be an official local Brewers Guild until 1997, San Diego Beer Week was another decade away and the number of breweries was still in the single digits.

All of these early entrepreneurs have seen massive changes to the industry and region, according to Stone Brewing executive chairman and co-founder Greg Koch.

“It would be hard for today’s craft beer drinker to imagine what it was like back then,” says Koch. “In 1996, you’d have been challenged to find an IPA on tap. There were maybe 15 bars and restaurants that had more than 10 beers on tap. Today, there are more than 1,000.”

Peter Zien, owner and CEO of AleSmith since 2002, acknowledges that there has obviously been “crazy big growth numbers” in the San Diego beer scene the past two decades, but it’s the longevity of the industry that’s been interesting to him.

“Back in the mid-1990s, we weren’t at all sure that craft beer would survive. Today, I am quite confident that craft beer is here to stay,” says Zien.

Even with the industry sea change that’s unfolded over the past two decades, Coronado co-founders and brothers Rick and Ron Chapman say the future is bright for their brewery and the local scene at large. Still, they have some advice for newer breweries that may be struggling to stand out in the crowded marketplace.

“Great beer will always win, and while breweries around the country start to struggle, it will be the breweries that put quality first that will continue to thrive.”

Coronado is ringing in its 23rd year at their Bay Park tasting room (1205 Knoxville St., coronadobrewing.com) on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 2 to 7 p.m. For $15, the 21-and-over celebration will include live music, food specials and first crack at the 23rd anniversary hazy double IPA.

AleSmith will kick off year 24 with a weekend full of cheese, art, music and, of course, beer. From Friday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 11, expect its Miramar location (9990 AleSmith Court, alesmith.com) to be jam-packed with guest beers on tap, collaborations (including multiple barleywines with original AleSmith founder Skip Virgilio, who now brews at Gravity Heights) and even a barrel-aging class led by Peter Cronin, AleSmith’s quality supervisor.

Finally, Stone is turning 23 and celebrating with their annual birthday beer festival on Sunday, Aug. 18 at their Liberty Station location (2816 Historic Decatur Road, ) from 3 to 6 p.m. Tickets to the 21-and-over event are $35 and will include 20 two-ounce pours from over 50 breweries, live music and even a cigar lounge.