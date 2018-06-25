Totally radler

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Bay City Brewing Company

I live in a house built nearly 100 years ago. It has virtually no insulation and single-pane windows. In other words, it’s hot as shit inside during summer. My unenviable lack of air conditioning means every summer, I search out the most refreshing beers to fill my days (and belly) in order to escape my sweltering box of real estate misery. My criteria: low in alcohol, high in flavor, and if it’s on tap near the beach, so much the better.

Bay City Brewing Company (3760 Hancock St.) is close enough to Mission Bay and Ocean Beach to catch the cool breeze, and it offers one thing that few other breweries do during summer. Radlers—also known as shandies—are a historical German style created in the 19th century that are half soda, half beer and marketed toward recreational cyclists as a way to quench thirst without getting tipsy. (The word “radler” literally translates to “cyclist” in Bavarian German.) They’re also one of my favorite summer beer styles and fit all of my summer drinking specifications.

“They’re really popular,” says Bay City head brewer Chris West. “It’s an easy drinking beer.”

Bay City’s radlers, dubbed the Rad Summer Series, launched in May with a tequila oak-chipped Paloma radler featuring grapefruit and lime. New flavors are released every two weeks; lemon pomegranate is currently on draft with watermelon mint coming out on July 1 and passionfruit, orange and guava on July 15. Each one is around 4.5 percent ABV and made with locally sourced fruit.

I sampled the creamsicle version with orange, vanilla and lactose. It definitely came across as a creamsicle, perhaps even more so than most beer drinkers would like. But West comments that not just beer drinkers are discovering the allure of radlers—they’re specifically targeting craft cocktail connoisseurs as well.

“This was our way to get creative and hit on some of the more trendy things that sometimes Millennials gravitate towards… something that has a historical reference, connects with our [bicycling] community, [and] also people that are looking for something on that fruitier side of the equation,” says West. Bay City specifically avoids fruited IPAs and hopes to encourage people who seek similar styles to try the soda/beer combo.

Achieving balance with fruit sugar and acid is the key to making a successful radler. Bay City’s radler method starts with a base beer (either its Vienna Lager or Pilsner). Then comes the fruit addition (“we usually end up around 20 percent,” explains West) and finally citric acid (the amount is based on what fruit is being used). When they’re happy with the experimental keg, they bump up the recipe to a full 15 gallon batch. Thanks to restrictions from the Food and Drug Administration regarding unfermented fruit products—as well as the need for strict temperature control for the unpasteurized ingredients—these radlers aren’t likely to move past in-house availability for the most part. But West has high hopes for the future.

“That’s a long term goal,” West promises. “You never know what’s going to happen.”