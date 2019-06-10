Under the influencer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Melis Melis and Megan

I immediately recognize both women when they stroll into Second Chance Beer Company in North Park. They’re hard to miss—@isbeeracarb, with her candy-colored hair and ornate septum ring, rocks tattoos from head to toe. Then there’s @thegirlwithbeer, who sports impeccably manicured eyebrows and thick, chestnut-colored hair.

But they aren’t just nameless robots behind popular Instagram handles. They’re Megan and Melis, two of San Diego’s most visible beer “influencers” with over 84,000 followers between them.

The rise of social media has shifted mainstream advertising methods away from things like celebrity endorsements and billboards, and toward influencer marketing. “Influencers” are people with large social media followings that often focus on promoting a specific industry. Fashion, makeup and lifestyle influencers have been around for years, some successfully monetizing it into a steady revenue stream. Craft beer is finally catching up. Not everyone’s on board.

“This ‘influencer’ word is very new for the beer industry,” says Melis. “It’s so misunderstood.”

Men still make up nearly 69 percent of craft beer drinkers, according to the Brewers Association’s latest demographic study. That’s down two percent from 2015, but it does show that the craft beer industry is still male dominated. Couple that with beer’s long history of using exploitative and misogynistic imagery in advertising, and it’s easy to see why confident women taking selfies with beer and posting them on the internet can rub some people the wrong way.

× Expand Image courtesy of Melis @thegirlwithbeer Melis

Megan and Melis see their accounts as empowering, not exploitative.

“I have autonomy over my body and how it’s portrayed,” explains Melis. “I consent to post those photos of myself… but there’s a difference between me choosing to do that versus, say, a male CEO or an owner of a brewery coming up with sexist names and putting naked girls on cans.”

Still, both women admit that there’s a fine line between being sexy and promoting sexism, however inadvertent. They’ve opted to take a live-and-let-live approach when it comes to other aspiring beer influencers who post blatantly sexual content.

“Women should absolutely be proud of their bodies and do whatever the hell they want with their bodies,” says Megan. “But at the same time, what’s your intention?”

Megan says her intention behind @isbeeracarb is to network, share knowledge and normalize being a woman brewer. She’s currently a brewer at Modern Times Beer and has worked at several other breweries in California and Delaware. Melis, who currently works in marketing and PR, originally launched @thegirlswithbeer in order to portray more women drinking craft beer. After seeing higher engagement on the photos she posted of herself, she eventually changed it to simply @thegirlwithbeer to focus on her own beer-inspired travels. Both hope to leverage their accounts into something bigger, whether it be a television show or a career as an independent marketing consultant.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Megan @isbeeracarb Megan

But with any intention comes impact. I ask if they feel there’s any residual negative impact in posting the type of content they’re known for: highly-stylized selfies that often amplify their bodies along with the beer.

“[That’s] reducing what we’re doing and our entire worth into our looks. That’s already problematic,” says Melis, shaking her head. “How is it that my femininity is an indicator of my knowledge on beer? I don’t get that… women should be happy with ourselves, but if we say we are or if we act like we are comfortable in our own skin, then it’s also taboo.”

Melis cites a lack of representative diversity as another catalyst for starting her Instagram account.

“I’m Middle Eastern. I don’t see that in traditional media. I’m curvy, I’m athletic… to see that in this new digital media, it makes me feel like I belong on this planet or belong in this country.”

Nickie Peña, former San Diego Brewers Guild marketing manager and craft beer marketing veteran, agrees there’s a lack of diversity when it comes to beer marketing. When she reaches out to influential people in the local beer industry, she makes it a point to keep it as varied as possible.

“I wouldn’t just leverage female beer influencers,” she explains, naming people like @craftbeeray (over 30,000 followers) as a prominent male personality that helps represent all facets of the community. But compare his Instagram feed with almost any high-profile female beer influencer, and it’s easy to see the difference: he posts virtually no photos of himself, instead choosing to focus on the actual beer.

This discrepancy between men and women beer influencers isn’t universal, but it’s striking. That makes women like Megan and Melis targets for people questioning their expertise and role in the industry at all. But even with the criticisms they face as recognizable internet personalities, both say it’s worth it for the opportunities and relationships they’ve built.

“I just really do want it to be a positive thing,” says Megan. “The more [women] support each other and help each other, the more room we make for each other.”