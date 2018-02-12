Vista’s Owl Farm flies in the face of convention

× Expand Photo courtesy of Owl Farm Beer Owl Farm’s Blackberry Lemon Ale

Gonzo journalism plays fast and loose with facts, so it’s appropriate that Owl Farm Unique Fermentations seeks to completely redefine San Diego beer. Named for Hunter S. Thompson’s Colorado writing haven, this offshoot of Vista brewery Booze Brothers (2545 Progress St., Suite D) has been in the works for two years and finally launched on Feb. 9. The brewing focus includes a variety of peculiar potables ranging from sour beer, cider, cocktail-inspired ales and, as manager Kris Anacleto puts it, “anything that breaks up the status quo of what a San Diego beer brand is normally comprised of.”

“Our goal for this brand is to have someone constantly wondering what kind of different beer will come out next,” says Anacleto.

This commitment to far-out fermentations is a refreshing change of pace after 2017’s never-ending deluge of hazy IPAs, and I’m betting the gamble will pay off. Last year, eight local breweries closed for a variety of reasons, but with plenty of competition left, it’s got to be increasingly difficult to stand out in San Diego’s crowded craft beer scene. By embracing the counterculture of craft, Owl Farm is poised to attract interest.

Anacleto describes Owl Farm’s first three releases; the Peachy Monkey, a 6.4 percent ABV ale with brettanomyces and peach, which he calls “the funkiest of the three.” Next is the Gin Gose, a 4.5 percent ABV gin-inspired kettle sour and finally, Blackberry Cruiser, a 5.6 percent ABV blackberry-lemon-oolong tea ale. After the initial offerings, patrons can expect a new release every two months or so. Since Owl Farm falls completely under the Booze Brothers corporate umbrella, co-owner Donny Firth and brewer Maurey Fletcher will remain in charge of coming up with the unique recipes, while Jeff Morrison and Tod Winchester will be responsible for creating their concoctions.

It’ll also be hard to miss the eye-catching art adorning the cans; Arizona artist Clay Halling’s psychedelic illustrations use electric hues and fantastical designs that quickly reveal his skateboard art roots. In fact, it’s the skateboard art that initially caught Anacleto’s eye, which led to an art show at Booze Brothers and eventually creative concepting for Owl Farm.

For now, Owl Farm’s output is limited to the Booze Brothers’ tasting rooms (its main room as well as its adjacent private event space known as the Wood Shed). Its cans will also be distributed across Southern California via Booze Brothers' self-distribution channels, but Anacleto promises plenty of opportunities to try the new brews at festivals, beer dinners, tap takeovers and many other events in the coming months.

“By no means is Booze Brothers taking a back seat, but we're going to be pushing Owl Farm real hard for a while.”

A lot’s changed between Booze Brothers’ opening in 2013 and today. But Anacleto’s not put off by local beer’s evolution. “We had a lot of fumbles in the beginning of starting Booze Brothers, but now that we're (slightly) more aware of how things work, we think we've got a product that's going to keep people really excited about what's coming out from under our roof.”