What’s the dilly in Mexicali?

First, the people rose up in Flint, Michigan. Then came the protests at Standing Rock Indian Reservation in the Dakotas. Today, the fight over water has sparked in Mexicali in Baja California.

Unlike Flint and Standing Rock, the issue in Mexicali is not with the drinkability of the water, but how much of it exists and who will benefit from it. In January 2017, U.S.-based Constellation Brands—a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch and parent company of local brewery Ballast Point—announced plans to build a 10 million hectoliter (roughly equal to 264,172,052 gallons) brewery in Mexicali that would eventually expand to 20 million hectoliters. That’s an output of 4,226,752,838 pints of beer per year. Consider the fact that it can take approximately five gallons of water to make one gallon of beer, and these numbers aren’t easily ignored in a desert climate.

“Water is scarce in the State [of Baja],” explains Rodrigo Hernández Mijares, a brewery owner, media personality and entrepreneur in Mexicali. But the scarcity of water isn’t the only problem. “The issue is that Constellation Brands and/or its subsidiaries, have been shown to be extensively involved in corruption [sic] acts, led and helped by our State Government.”

His accusations are echoed by a number of activists, including the group Mexicali Resiste. The organization has been protesting against a number of controversies over the past year, all tied to what they perceive to be corruption in every level of government. They released a statement on January 16, 2018 after forming a blockade in an effort to halt construction on Constellation Brands’ aqueduct. Here’s an excerpt (the full transcript can be found here):

“...it’s not our interests that are threatened by stopping construction of an aqueduct that will feed 7, 20, or even 30 million cubic meters of water to a foreign-owned multinational factory. Our interests — that is, the interests of families from Mexicali who seek peace, health care, education, housing, land, and freedom — are doubly trampled upon: In addition to building corporate projects designed to steal from us, our supposed representatives do it with public money. Year by year, they continue taking land from those who got it in 1937.

According to a recent San Diego Union-Tribune article, several people were arrested and some injured in protests that broke out last week. Mijares confirms multiple detentions, but the exact number remains unclear. The hasthtag #boicotconstellationbrands was created on social media for breaking news from protesters.

Constellation Brands has a huge stake in the Mexican beer market, boasting Corona, Modelo Especial, Negra Modelo and Pacífico among the top exported beer brands in its portfolio. Add Mexicali’s proximity to California, which the company describes as its biggest American market, and the location makes sense geographically. Tack on the fact that Constellation Brands is the third biggest beer company in the United States—an industry that rakes in over $100 billion annually according to the Brewers Association—and it becomes the age-old struggle of a mega-corporation worth billions versus the (generally non-white) locals. Constellation, however, paints a different picture.

“Constellation Brands will invest more than $1 billion in the local community (one of the biggest investments ever made in Mexicali), producing a number of tangible benefits to both the city and local residents. Among these benefits include the creation of more than 750 permanent jobs for local residents, and several thousand more created during the construction phase of the project,” pledged Michael McGrew, vice president of corporate communications for Constellation Brands in an email.

Mijares, however, isn’t buy it. As a fully automated brewery with little technology or materials supplied from Mexican manufacturers, he anticipates that American interests will supercede local benefits.

“That´s less farming, less local economy, water exportation and little reuse, less cash flow, less local commerce, less local investment, less wages to be paid, less tax collection at the local and state levels… that´s a few hundred low paying jobs, and thousands of agricultural jobs lost.”

He goes on to predict water shortages that would require residents to cover the cost of tinacos, or water tanks in order to safeguard against Constellation’s estimated water usage. The cost to residents, he estimates, is over a million pesos (a little under $55,000 dollars). But McGrew is quick to tamp down on fears regarding potential water shortages.

“Once up and running at 5 million hectoliters of annual brewing capacity, our new brewery in Mexicali will consume less than 0.1% (one-tenth of one percent) of the water available in the region on an annual basis, posing no risk to water supply in the region. This information is based on federal data provided by the Comisión Nacional del Agua (CONAGUA),” states McGrew. He goes on to confirm they do not have a contingency plan in place in the event of a water shortage.

San Diegans stand to be affected in a number of ways. First, Baja California is our neighbor. Its residents are our friends, teachers, repairmen, doctors and clerks. Their struggles are often our struggles as well. And the fact that San Diego and the Mexicali Valley both use the Colorado River as a water source means there’s an inevitable overlap in demand.

It’s an economic imperative for businesses to grow and create jobs for people. But when those jobs come at the expense of natural resources and native stability, it becomes a moral imperative to question the long-term repercussions. Regardless of where beer drinkers fall on the spectrum of this particular issue, it goes to show that being aware of corporate ownership isn’t quite the non-issue some hope for it to be.