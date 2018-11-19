What works at Sourworx

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Sourworx

La Mesa has always had more bird noise than bar noise, but over the past couple of years a few forward-thinking business owners realized two things: 1.) Real estate is a hell of a lot cheaper outside of the big city, and; 2.) turns out even East County residents like to drink this crazy new thing called “craft beer” (wink, wink).

There are only three breweries currently within La Mesa city limits, but one of them has already expanded with an ambitious enterprise. Sourworx by Helix Brewing Company (8101 Commercial St.) focuses entirely on barrel-fermented sour beers (as opposed to kettle sours, which go from tank to tap much faster, but at the expense of the complexity that barrel fermentation can produce).

Getting to the tasting room is kind of a pain. It’s a weird, twisty one-way loop off Interstate-8 and through an industrial park/construction site. But cresting just beyond the final curve of the narrow street is a surprisingly quaint pair of brick buildings, coupled by strings of incandescent string lighting and ample patio seating tucked inside a private courtyard.

Helix Brewing Co. has been open since 2015, but Sourworx only launched last month in the adjacent 3,000 square foot space. Twelve taps are available (six golden sours, three red sours and three dark sours) and prices are simple: $4 for 5 oz., $7 for 10 oz. and $24 for available 32 oz. growler fills. There are no flights or tasters at Sourworx, so don’t bother asking. But in the spirit of experimentation while trying to avoid inebriation, I did ask why that’s their policy. The beertender explained that the intricacies of individual sour beers get lost in a flight. To honor the time and skill already invested in making these beers, they’re best enjoyed at a minimum of five ounces.

To the uninitiated palate, a lot of sour beers taste the same. And to be honest, after drinking a couple of any variety of sours, even master-level judges can have trouble differentiating the nuances. But Sourworx has done a thorough job of offering a wide variety of flavors from different microbes and yeast strains. Without getting too heady about the differences between Brettanomyces and Lactobacillus—there are entire books dedicated to the subject—I’ll just say that I’d wager beer fans of all persuasions could find at least one Sourworx beer they enjoy.

The golden Leslie sour is easily one of their most mild beers; its 3.5-percent ABV and moderately low sourness showcases floral notes with fresh hay and vanilla. Thee Past & Present Tense variety, a 6-percent ABV red sour with Brettanomyces bruxellensis has a strong green apple nose and finish, but eventually becomes smoother with more dark fruit notes as it warms. The dark sour, Betting on Stars, is a showstopper. Spontaneously fermented in a single port barrel, it’s undoubtedly one of the most complex options. Even with a pretty approachable 5-percent ABV, it features more alcohol on the aroma than many of the other beers, but, like a port, finishes velvety and seems meant for sipping.

La Mesa may not be the next North Park when it comes to beer, but with a sour program like Sourworx up and running, it may become a destination for sour supporters willing to make the drive.