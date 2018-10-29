What’s new this Beer Week

× Expand Photo courtesy of Paradeigm San Diego Beer Week Festival

Every November, I channel the spirit of crooner Andy Williams, because it truly is the most wonderful tiiime of the year. This isn’t because I feel it’s acceptable to break out winter holiday decorations before Thanksgiving. It’s because once November hits, it signals the start of San Diego Beer Week (SDBW).

In its 10th year, SDBW—put on by the San Diego Brewers Guild—is a 10-day celebration of local, independent craft beer. This year, the festivities kick off on Friday, Nov. 2 and culminate on Sunday, Nov. 11, but those are merely the cookie endcaps of the Oreo. It’s the cream between that makes up the bulk of the experience, with over 500 beer-centric events to choose from. (The full list of events is available at sdbeer.com/sdbw/events.)

Beer Week officially kicks off this year on Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a countywide virtual toast, but it’s the annual Guild Fest on Saturday, Nov. 3 that really marks the start of the beer bonanza. Longtime attendees can expect some changes to the event. San Diego Brewers Guild Executive Director Paige McWey-Acers explains that in order to keep things “feeling fresh for festival goers,” this year Guild Fest will be held at Embarcadero Marina Park South (200 Marina Parkway) rather than the Broadway Pier. There’s also a VIP ticket option for an hour-long pre-party cruise around the harbor before the gates open on dry land.

But the biggest change will be the ever-evolving definition of “local” beer. This year, Brewers Guilds from Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento and Mexicali will be pouring alongside San Diego breweries, making it a celebration of regional independent beer rather that merely San Diego. McWey-Acers says this shift is a way of “sticking true to the spirit of collaboration and camaraderie that’s a major part of craft beer.”

In that same spirit of collaborative camaraderie, there’s the Collabapalooza event on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. Held behind the Observatory in North Park, the event features over 30 San Diego-based breweries with an emphasis on collaboration beers and rare releases.

One of the collaborative brews that I’m most looking forward to this year is the Capital of Craft IPA. Representatives from eight(!) breweries collaborated on this hoppy hybrid, including Karl Strauss Brewing Co., Mother Earth Brew Co., Second Chance Beer Co., Port Brewing/The Lost Abbey, Societe Brewing, Pure Project, Thorn Brewing and Benchmark Brewing Co. The special release will be available at a number of SDBW events and the list of hops used is very impressive.

Another change to this year’s SDBW is the new SD Beer app (available on iOS and Android). App users can keep track of the deluge of events to choose from, but can also use it for a chance to be crowned the “San Diego Beer Week Ultimate Champion” by checking in at events and earning points. In true Millennial fashion, every participant will at least earn a digital participation trophy, but real prizes are also up for grabs.

Speaking of apps, SDBW co-sponsor Lyft is offering 20-percent off two rides to or from any San Diego Beer Week event with the code SDBW18.

With over 500 events to choose between, it’s nearly impossible for me to whittle down my top picks, but here are my top 10 recommendations for SDBW:

Guild Fest at Embarcadero Marina Park South (200 Marina Park Way). Saturday, Nov. 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is the single best option for those who can only make it to one event. A guaranteed rager.

Table Beer Tap Takeover at Benchmark Brewing Co. (6190 Fairmount Ave.). Tuesday, Nov. 6 from 3 to 9 p.m. Benchmark is flipping their “beer flavored beer” approach by dosing (essentially adding flavor additives) to their award-winning table beer a dozen different ways. This promises to be a fun, but not obnoxiously raucous event.

Wu-Tang Pizza Night at Pizza Port Ocean Beach (1956 Bacon St.). Tuesday, Nov. 6 from 6 p.m. to midnight. Burning Beard, Bear Republic and Pizza Port OB are teaming up for a night of beer, pizza, and kung fu movies. What’s not to like?

10th Annual SDBW Fling at Morley Field Disc Golf Course (3090 Pershing Drive). Wednesday, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Burn off some of those calories with a game of disc golf. Includes breakfast burritos and a post-tournament bottle share at Hamilton’s Tavern in South Park.

Speedway Grand Prix at AleSmith (9990 AleSmith Ct.). Wednesday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m to 11 p.m. I’ll be the first to admit that the Speedway Stout variations have gotten a little out of control, but there’s a reason this beer has a rabid fan base. Try 12-plus variants at this ticketed event.

Filipino Heritage Night: Lumpia and Cask Pairing at North Park Beer Co. (3038 University Ave.). Thursday, Nov. 8 from 5 to 10 p.m. If anything, sampling a cask beer that aims to recreate the flavors of the traditional mango chili dipping sauce sounds weird enough to get me through the door.

We Got The Funk! Eighth Annual Sour & Rare Beer Night at Pizza Port Ocean Beach (1956 Bacon St.). Friday, Nov. 9 from 5 p.m. to midnight. Sour, tart and funky beers from Lost Abbey, Bruery Terreux, Beachwood, and Pizza Port take center stage at this annual event. Bring Tums for maximum imbibement.

Stone Brewing DRK Festival (1999 Citracado Parkway). Friday, Nov. 9 from 7 to 11 p.m. Experience the “glorious dark side” of beer with beers from Stone, Beachwood, Oskar Blues, The Alchemist, Three Weavers, and more.

Collabapalooza behind The Observatory North Park (2891 University Ave.) Saturday, Nov. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. In my opinion, this annual event is a close second to Guild Fest. It’s a little smaller, but a bit more curated and easy to navigate.

The Beer Garden closing event at The Lodge at Torrey Pines (11480 N. Torrey Pines Road). Sunday, Nov. 11 from noon to 3 p.m. This is by far the most elegant event of Beer Week. I’ll see all my boujee homies here.