Who the heck is Horus?

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Horus Aged Ales Horus Aged Ales’ Goshawk’s Grasp

It’s easy to get déjà vu drinking beer in San Diego. There are nearly 200 breweries and tasting rooms across the county, and yet sipping a nondescript IPA—while perched atop a backless stool with a dog at one’s feet and board games within reach—still pretty much encapsulates the current local craft beer experience.

But there are outliers. Horus Aged Ales is one of them.

At Horus’ Oceanside facility (4040 Calle Platino, Ste. 120), there’s no tap list. There’s no stainless steel brew system behind the bar. In fact, there’s no bar, because there’s no tasting room at all. Instead, there are rows and rows of oak barrels filled with some of the most coveted brews in the region. (For reference, Horus’ first bottle release in February 2018 sold out in a mind-boggling two seconds during the online sale.)

Horus is a one-man show run by Kyle Harrop, who works as an accountant for an aerospace engineering company by day, and then as an accomplished homebrewer-turned-beer blender and barrel-ager by night. His setup consists of 129 barrels, four puncheons and one foeder with two more foeders on the way. (Puncheons and foeders are basically large and supersized wooden barrels for aging alcoholic beverages that provide a higher beer-to-wood ratio than standard barrels.) They’ve mostly stored red wine, but Harrop also uses barrels that he says formerly housed “mezcal, jun, rum, port, sherry, aquavit and lots of bourbon.”

Harrop has drawn inspiration from breweries all over the world, from Cantillon in Belgium to Cascade in Oregon, while also building relationships with many of them. He’s been in the game for years, but has flown somewhat unnoticed outside of hardcore beer circles until launching Horus in 2017. Since then, he’s churned out a number of absurdly sought-after releases with big-name brewery partners like The Answer (Richmond, Virginia), Beachwood Blendery (Long Beach, California) and Alvarado Street Brewery (Monterey, California). Harrop lists the annual Boss Tycoon collaboration with Miami’s J. Wakefield as a personal favorite collaboration. But he really likes the recent Cellarmaker pastry stout and Great Notion bourbon barrel-aged “french toast” imperial stout as well.

Many of these breweries and more will be on hand for the inaugural Horus HOOTenanny, a joint beer festival with Hop Culture Magazine at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Saturday, Jan. 26. Before anyone rolls their eyes at the thought of another beer festival, Harrop points out that he thinks this fest provides something no one else has done.

“I’ve been going to a lot of beer fests the past few years and I felt like this kind of niche fest was missing from our area,” explains Harrop. “A lot of the breweries that are coming have never poured their beer in California. A lot of the breweries are teeny-tiny, so they don’t get outside their counties, much less their states.”

Far-flung breweries of note include Vermont’s Foam Brewers, Maine’s Bissell Brothers, Dry & Bitter Brewing Company from Denmark and Florida’s Cycle Brewing.

After the HOOTenanny, Harrop plans to continue focusing on barrel-aging beers and his sour program. He also plans to travel for collaborations in Brooklyn, Copenhagen and more this year. Overall, it makes sense that Horus is named after the falcon-headed Egyptian god of the sky since, it seems, the sky’s the limit.