Wishing you a beery Christmas

“Drinking In A Craft Beer Wonderland”

Glasses clink, are you listening

In the beer, foam is glistening

A beautiful sight

We’re so buzzed tonight

Drinking in a craft beer wonderland

*

Gone away, the name “Craft Beer”

Here to stay, it’s “Indie Beer”

It’s a small change

But it’s the new rage

#SDbeer has copied the re-brand

*

In the taproom, we can build a flight plan

Then pretend like we’ll stop at just one

Barmaid will ask, “keep it open?”

We’ll say, “yeah, man”

And then we’ll try ’em all

Until we’re done

*

Later on, sharing growlers

Drinking cans, popping crowlers

There’s pastry stouts

And hazys throughout

Drinking in a craft beer wonderland

*

In North Park, the hipsters slam the pints down

But Beeramar’s got the biggest names in town

Oceanside is catching up in renown

But good stuff comes South Bay and Downtown

*

Brew day comes, it’s exciting

New releases, they’re delighting

We’ll drink and we’ll play,the San Diego way

Drinking in a craft beer wonderland

Drinking in a craft beer wonderland

Drinking in a craft beer wonderland

“Twelve Days of Beersmas”

On the twelfth day of Christmas, the beer gods gave to me

Twelve Alpine Nelsons

Eleven Benchmark brown ales

Ten Barrel(s) closing

Nine Gaslamp porters

Eight Haberdashers

Seven O.B. pale ales

Six goses brewing

FIIIIVE JUDGEMENT DAAAAAYS

Four Normcore cans

Three Rad Dads

Two Zumbar stouts

And one Eppig Zwickelbier, please.

“Drinking Beer”

Dashing through the crowd

At the latest craft beer fest

Drunkards getting plowed,

Isn’t this the best?

*

From Second Chance to Stone,

All my faves are here

What fun it is to sip and quaff San Diego beer!

*

Drinking beer, drinking beer,

Drinking all damn day

Oh, what fun it is to slosh

On San Diego Bay—hey!

Drinking beer, drinking beer,

Drinking all damn day.

Oh, what fun it is to slosh

Until puke starts to spray.

“Beer Night”

Bottle share night, holy night

Pours are calm, crisp and bright

’Round yon hop bomb we tenderly gaze

At the ale with juice and haze

Pound each one ’til it’s gone, ooh

’Til each and ev’ry one’s gone.

*

Pub crawl night, damnable night

Barbacks quake at the sight

Of party buses crammed with beer bros

Who don’t know what’s gueze versus gose

Hope no one gets beat up here

Take it outside (leave your beer).

*

A brewery’s here, opening night

Thank the stars, what a plight

There was a shortage of beer in this town

Now that you’re here, it’s going down

Hope your beers are unique

Otherwise your future’s bleak.

*

Industry night, glorious night

All is calm, all feels right

Everyone’s tipping 30 percent

Talking ’bout how best to ferment

San Diego’s the best, ooh

Sucks to be all of the rest.