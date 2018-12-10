Wishing you a beery Christmas

Photo by Beth Demmon
Second Chance Beer Co.
“Drinking In A Craft Beer Wonderland”
Glasses clink, are you listening
In the beer, foam is glistening
A beautiful sight
We’re so buzzed tonight
Drinking in a craft beer wonderland
*
Gone away, the name “Craft Beer”
Here to stay, it’s “Indie Beer”
It’s a small change
But it’s the new rage
#SDbeer has copied the re-brand
*
In the taproom, we can build a flight plan
Then pretend like we’ll stop at just one
Barmaid will ask, “keep it open?”
We’ll say, “yeah, man”
And then we’ll try ’em all
Until we’re done
*
Later on, sharing growlers
Drinking cans, popping crowlers
There’s pastry stouts
And hazys throughout
Drinking in a craft beer wonderland
*
In North Park, the hipsters slam the pints down
But Beeramar’s got the biggest names in town
Oceanside is catching up in renown
But good stuff comes South Bay and Downtown
*
Brew day comes, it’s exciting
New releases, they’re delighting
We’ll drink and we’ll play,the San Diego way
Drinking in a craft beer wonderland
Drinking in a craft beer wonderland
Drinking in a craft beer wonderland
“Twelve Days of Beersmas”
On the twelfth day of Christmas, the beer gods gave to me
Twelve Alpine Nelsons
Eleven Benchmark brown ales
Ten Barrel(s) closing
Nine Gaslamp porters
Eight Haberdashers
Seven O.B. pale ales
Six goses brewing
FIIIIVE JUDGEMENT DAAAAAYS
Four Normcore cans
Three Rad Dads
Two Zumbar stouts
And one Eppig Zwickelbier, please.
“Drinking Beer”
Dashing through the crowd
At the latest craft beer fest
Drunkards getting plowed,
Isn’t this the best?
*
From Second Chance to Stone,
All my faves are here
What fun it is to sip and quaff San Diego beer!
*
Drinking beer, drinking beer,
Drinking all damn day
Oh, what fun it is to slosh
On San Diego Bay—hey!
Drinking beer, drinking beer,
Drinking all damn day.
Oh, what fun it is to slosh
Until puke starts to spray.
“Beer Night”
Bottle share night, holy night
Pours are calm, crisp and bright
’Round yon hop bomb we tenderly gaze
At the ale with juice and haze
Pound each one ’til it’s gone, ooh
’Til each and ev’ry one’s gone.
*
Pub crawl night, damnable night
Barbacks quake at the sight
Of party buses crammed with beer bros
Who don’t know what’s gueze versus gose
Hope no one gets beat up here
Take it outside (leave your beer).
*
A brewery’s here, opening night
Thank the stars, what a plight
There was a shortage of beer in this town
Now that you’re here, it’s going down
Hope your beers are unique
Otherwise your future’s bleak.
*
Industry night, glorious night
All is calm, all feels right
Everyone’s tipping 30 percent
Talking ’bout how best to ferment
San Diego’s the best, ooh
Sucks to be all of the rest.