Women dominate beer industry in March

Every March, breweries around the world bustle with women. Gloved hands keep busy raking spent grain into buckets while others sift through piles of hop pellets, inhaling deeply and nodding with approval. In one chilly open-air brewhouse, a woman stands above a steaming cauldron of bubbling elixir, stirring ever-so-gently with a long paddle.

Scenes like this are not unlike covens of yore. History remembers alewives (women brewers) as the original iteration of the modern day witch. But these modern day ladies are no magicians. It’s International Women’s Day and the women of Pink Boots Society have staked their claim.

Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day is one of the biggest events of the year for the Society, an international organization whose mission statement reads “to assist, inspire and encourage women beer industry professionals to advance their careers through education.” Every year, Pink Boots chapters from all over the world take part in International Women’s Day on March 8 by brewing a beer to raise funds for educational scholarships, additional programming and other initiatives. According to Lia Garcia—a Pink Boots member and tasting room and brewery tour manager at Societe Brewing Company—over 300 breweries in 13 countries have signed up to participate this year. Local breweries include Coronado Brewing Company, Fall Brewing Company, Pizza Port Bressi Ranch, White Labs and more. (All breweries joining in the collaborative brew day can be found on Pink Boots’ interactive map.)

No two beers brewed will be the same. In San Diego, breweries are releasing everything from a Brut passionfruit sour IPA (Home Brewing Company) to a dry-hopped San Diego style Extra Special Bitter (Karl Strauss Brewing Company). There’s even a Mai Tai-inspired pale ale from Stone Brewing. The only common denominator in these brews is an exclusive hop blend provided by Yakima Chief Hops (YCH). The Washington state-based hops company furthers the charitable aspect by donating $3 from every pound sold right back to Pink Boots Society.

And unlike other collaborative brew days, Pink Boots is open to any woman working inside the brewing community—not just brewers.

“[Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day] really gives people who might not get a chance to participate in that process regularly some insight into what really goes into these beers,” says Melissa Sanchez, brewer at Karl Strauss.

This particular initiative isn’t the only female-focused brewing event of March. International Collaboration Women’s Brew Day is another. Both movements aim to embrace inclusivity and promote sisterhood in an industry where men vastly outnumber women. Aleks Kostka, head brewer at Culture Brewing Solana Beach explains why Culture is participating in Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day.

“It can sometimes seem intimidating for women to get into this industry considering it’s male-dominated, but that’s exactly why we love doing this collaboration with [Pink Boots Society]—to get more women involved and to show them that they are just as capable as men, if not more so, to becoming successful in the beer industry.”

Most of the beers brewed in San Diego will be released in late March or early April. Follow #pinkbootsbrew on social media for updates.