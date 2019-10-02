Ingredients That Inspire

× Expand Photo courtesy Hotel del Coronado Chef JoJo Ruiz’s cooking journey began when he worked as a dishwasher at a raw sushi bar.

Chef Jose “JoJo” Ruiz’s passion is pulled from fresh catches and local ingredients.

Leading the kitchen at the Hotel Del Coronado’s Serẽa and Pendry San Diego's Lionfish, Ruiz prides himself on working face to face with area fishermen, and using raw ocean flavors for his creative dishes.

For his efforts, he was recognized, for a second time, as the James Beard Foundation Smart Catch Leader. Fewer than 20 of California’s estimated 76,000 restaurants are recognized by Smart Catch.

“We were committed to sustainable sourcing when we opened both Lionfish and Serẽa, not for the accolades, but because it was right,” Ruiz said.

“I grew up in San Diego. The ocean is a part of who I am. There was never a question that my menus wouldn’t be focused on sustainability. To be recognized twice as a Smart Catch Leader is humbling, but to able to do my part to make sure future generations have sustainable food sources is even better.”

To be recognized by James Beard Foundation, restaurant menus must meet or exceed 80% sustainability, and restaurants must submit to three assessments per year. Further, “red” items, or seafood that is overfished or caught or farmed in ways that harm other marine life, can only appear twice on menus and must total 8% volume or less.

As one of the country’s most prominent culinary institutions, the James Beard Foundation’s Smart Catch is a program created by chefs for chefs with the purpose of increasing the sustainability of the seafood supply chain.

Serẽa and Lionfish are two of three restaurants in the San Diego area to have earned this Smart Catch Leader recognition.

He was exposed to the tastes of the ocean during family trips to Rosartio, Mexico, as a child. His journey into the kitchen started when he was 16 years old, working as a dishwasher at a raw sushi bar.

His boss recognized his fish-cutting talents and encouraged him to go to culinary school. Attending the San Diego Culinary Institute after high school, he further nurtured his talent and passion for working with seafood.

“I could butcher fish just as well as I could cut a vegetable,” Ruiz said.

To expand on his seafood passion, Ruiz interned at San Diego’s Oceanaire Seafood Room, an upscale chain serving seafood and steaks. It was here he was introduced to Oceanaire’s then-head Chef Brian Malarkey, who at the time was competing on the reality TV show “Top Chef.”

“He definitely made a big impact on me,” Ruiz said about Malarkey’s dedication to using the freshest foods and the best ingredients.

Ruiz followed Malarkey to Seasucker to work as his sous chef and to further his seafood skills. But it was his position at Herringbone La Jolla that Ruiz found his style in seafood.

“Ingredients really inspire me,” he said.

The seasons and the ingredients within them inspire Ruiz, who lets them shine in their natural state.

“I get passion every time I get a phone call from one of the local fishermen,” Ruiz said. Whether it be an 80-pound local halibut or fresh sea urchin, he is excited about the possibilities of what he can showcase from fresh, local ingredients.

Ruiz is also inspired by people. As a chef and a manager. he finds joy in working with diverse groups of people and has learned that being personable is entirely rewarding,

“I like growing cooks and growing cooks into chefs,” he said.

His new project, Serẽa, is the ultimate showcase of his commitment to sustainability and local seafood. Located in the Hotel Del Coronado where the iconic 1500 Ocean restaurant formerly resided, “Serẽa” is dedicated to sustainability. The restaurant, named after the word for “one with water,” offers coastal cuisine with Mediterranean flair, highlighting and honoring the naturally delicious tastes from the water.

Ruiz listed the perfect evening meal: a local tuna sashimi, local halibut ceviche, patatas bravas, a whole local roasted Baja striped sea bass and a side of farmers market vegetables of the day.

“If I sat down and had that, I would be very happy,” Ruiz said.

He believes being a Smart Catch Leader means, “being able to trace all my seafood back to its original origin and when it is traced to its original origin that it is clean.”

Sustainability is as simple as asking where the fish is coming from and knowing the fisherman with whom he is working.

His dedication to sustainability also stems from the recent birth of his son.

“I want to have a future for not just my family, but every family,” Ruiz said. As a chef, he believes it is his responsibility to interpret what is best for our environment and our oceans. He believes that little by little, people who care can create change. “Change is finally happening.”