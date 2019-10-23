It’s Getting Deep

× Expand Old Chicago Special

Layers of greasy, gooey goodness are hitting the San Diego streets. Palo Alto-born Patxi’s Pizza is a full-service, deep-dish pizzeria preparing to open up shop in the heart of Hillcrest.

Taking over the spot once held by Project Pie, the restaurant will be the first Patxi’s Pizza in San Diego. John Bryan, area general manager for Patxi’s, says two others are coming—Eastlake and Chula Vista.

Patxi’s Pizza will celebrate its grand opening at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, with free 10-inch Neapolitan pizza for the first 50 people in line. Patxi’s Pizza will offer buy-one get-one free 10-inch Neapolitan pizzas and samples of its signature deep-dish pizza.

Founded in 2004 by Francisco “Patxi” Azpiroz—the chef and namesake of the pizzeria—and his business partner, William Freeman, Patxi’s Pizza strives to create a sophisticated-yet-comfortable restaurant for all ages. Dedicated to using fresh and quality ingredients, the founders went to farmers markets to ensure they could create the perfect deep-dish pizza. Patxi’s Pizza was acquired by Los Angeles-based Elite Restaurant Group in November 2018.

But Azpiroz and Freeman’s plan worked and Patxi’s Pizza became known for its Chicago-style deep-dish pizza. Bryan recommends the classic meat and sausage pizza dubbed “Matt Cain,” after the San Francisco Giants pitcher, or the barbecue chicken. These drool-worthy, layered slices are well worth the 30-minute wait to prepare them, especially if prefaced by Patxi’s famous spicy artichoke dip or housemade meatballs.

Patxi’s Pizza also welcomes those who are on a time crunch, with its thin-crust slices and variety of sandwiches, flatbreads and salads. A must-try is the piadina, a rustic Italian flatbread sandwich that comes in herb-roasted chicken; pepperoni and sausage or eggplant pesto. Bryan likes the uptown piadina, with herb-roasted chicken, artichoke dip, parmesan and arugula all wrapped up in a 10-inch crust.

“We want to have something for everyone,” Bryan says, adding the restaurant offers a slice on the go or a fully loaded deep-dish for a family outing.

Although they have expanded past the small confines of its original community, Patxi’s Pizza still embodies the “neighborhood pizzeria.” The company stays connected to the community by giving back with multiple fundraisers.

The new Patxi’s Pizza in Hillcrest is hosting a benefit for The San Diego LGBT Community Center—a Hillcrest-based activist group that provides programs and services to the full diversity of the city’s LGBT community—at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26.

Patxi’s will offer deep-dish slices for $5 and give 20% of the proceeds to The Center.

“It’s a good way to build relationships with the community and build your business by helping out within the community,” Bryan explains.

Patxi’s Pizza is excited to bring its Chicago-stuffed pies to San Diego locals.

“I am excited to introduce award-winning deep dish to the area, especially being a Chicago guy, I grew up eating deep dish my whole life,” Bryan says. “I believe in the product. I believe in the brand and I know when everybody bites into the deep dish they will buy into the brand.”

Patxi’s Pizza, 3888 Fourth Avenue, Hillcrest, 619-501-8000, patxispizza.com