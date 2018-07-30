Amplified gets E-Vil

× Expand Photo by Davey Landeros Amplified Ale Works

Amplified Ale Works just opened a third facility and second brewpub right in the heart of East Village. Located at the corner of 14th and Island, the team affectionately calls it “Amplified E-Vil” and only had 30 days to renovate the former Stella Public House. While there are still some finishing touches that need to be done, the skeleton looks promising.

Co-founder Alex Pierson took me on a tour of the new digs and talked me through his master plan for the space.

“We had the financial opportunity to expand, but we just needed the right location,” says Pierson.

Pierson set his eyes on the spot seven years ago before Amplified opened.

“It was love at first sight,” Pierson says before adding that he originally envisioned the brewery downstairs, but that it was ultimately “a dumb idea.”

The new space has the same communal, casual feel of Amplified’s Pacific Beach location, which features turf lawn and wooden picnic tables. Though the new space lacks an ocean view, the serene setting of Fault Line Park and the Coronado Bridge cresting in the horizon helps to create a relaxed vibe.

The space is zoned to where there must be three-meals-per-day offered and it must be open at 7 am. Thankfully, Amplified is stepping into a fully functioning coffee shop and will feature coffee and baked goods alongside non-alcoholic beverages. Once they’ve mastered the challenges of the new space, Amplified will adapt its brunch menu to the café for everyday breakfast service. For lunch and dinner, Pierson says they’ll be using the same menu from PB.

‘We won’t be able to serve skewers, but we will be using the pizza oven built into the kitchen.”

The license of the E-Vil location allows Amplified to offer spirits as well, and they intend to highlight local distilleries such as Malahat, Cutwater, Old Harbor, among others.

“We want to showcase the local talent in the spirits game and collaboration has always been a huge part of our identity,” says Pierson. It has a cocktail list available now and plans to expand it with beer-cocktails.

The building has a spacious downstairs area that’s currently used for storage, but Amplified has big plans for it. In addition to hosting special events and possibly concerts, Pierson has applied for a beer production license to add sour production and a barrel room downstairs. The license would also allow beer-to-go, albeit not through the restaurant.

To match increased demand, Pierson says production will increase in Amplified Miramar.

“We’re adding two more 30 barrel unitanks and increasing our hot liquor tank.”

The PB location will continue to be used for research and development, and experimental batches that will be featured at both of its brewpubs. The final details should be done before the Grand Opening on August 25 but that shouldn’t stop anyone from scoping out Amplified E-Vil before then.