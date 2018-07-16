Beer drinking pet peeves

× Expand Photo by Davey Landeros Chris Manzi

It’s a personal struggle for me to see people drink beer incorrectly. Yes, I’ve heard the cliché maxim “don’t-let-anyone-tell-you-how-to-enjoy-your-beer” but craft beer is expensive. Isn’t it obvious that people should maximize their beer drinking experience? Why pay for a concert and watch it through an iPhone?

It only takes a few small adjustments to make a huge difference. Thankfully, I was able to sit with Chris Manzi, a homebrew advocate and manager of the Homebrewer in North Park to help clarify some of these nuances.

For starters, slow down. A pint should take 25-to-45 minutes to fully enjoy. If it tastes like piss unless it’s ice cold, then it probably is piss. But craft beer isn’t a race. Rather, it’s a story that needs time to unfold. Let the beer warm to a toasty 55 degrees. Yes, beer should be stored and served below 40 degrees to protect the flavors and integrity, but it needs to warm once it’s poured. As the beer warms, it will open and flavors will begin to change.

“Volatilization of aromatic compounds happens at warmer temps,” Manzi says. “It brings out the aromas and tingly things that make beer great.”

Also, use a real beer glass that’s cleaned and rinsed. Manzi noted that an ideal beer glass will “control and concentrate flavors and aromas, while also regulating gradual increases in temperature. I like to change my glass to match the beer.” In general, thin, effervescent beer is best in tall, narrow glassware while wide, open glasses are perfect for full-bodied, rich beer. My personal go-to is a Belgian tulip glass, which is a decent catch-all for most beer.

After growing up and getting real glassware (that’s clean), it’s important to rinse it out with room temperature water just before pouring your beer. Rinsing will flush the glass of dust or residual detergent while making the glass slippery to promote good head formation (I’ll get to the importance of beer foam in just a sec).

When you’re pouring the beer, don’t ever let the bottle, can or faucet touch the inside of the glass or the beer. It’s gross, unsanitary and can leave weird flavors in your beer.

Finally, stop being afraid of a big, frothy head.

“It helps release and deliver aromatic compounds while simultaneously protecting and trapping them in,” Manzi says.

The science that goes into beer foam can be baffling and some brewers will obsess about head retention and foam formation. I like to think of beer foam as the suspenseful soundtrack for an important movie scene; it sets the tone for the action that’s about to go down.

Some people might think I’m full of shit and that I’m simply over-complicating beer (actually, I don’t deny that). However, these few alterations can radically change a beer drinking experience from normal to extraordinary. Since people love cliché maxims, let’s remember: life is too short to drink bad beer. To that I add: might as well do it correctly.