Drafting new standards

After several years in the food and beverage industry, I’ve developed a keen nose for smelling what I call “bar rot.” I hate smelling it when I’m tending the taps, and I will turn right outside the doors if I sit down at a bar and get a whiff of that nasty smell.

A good bar will control its bar rot by wiping down its drip tray and sanitizing the faucets. When it comes to beer, owners will often let distribution companies send out a cleaning tech to take care of the draught lines and handles that their products occupy. It’s a logical system for bar owners and managers.

Unfortunately, it’s also a system that’s outdated. With such a huge concentration of self-distributing breweries in this county, it can be expensive to send out a rep to clean lines. Though some local breweries such as 32 North, Societe and Eppig have made the leap, it’s far from standard practice. The new reality is that the cleaning and maintenance of a good draft system now lies solely on the bar serving the beer.

I sat down with Reed Birklund of 21st Draft Systems and asked him about draft systems. Turns out the key is to watch the bartenders.

“The way that they hold the pint glass tells a lot about the draft system and whether or not it’s working properly,” says Birklund.

Beer flows uniquely because it is a chimera of sugars, liquid and gas that can be quite the handful if not treated properly. Temperature, line diameter and pressure all affect how fast or slow beer moves through a system. Birklund says that beer should be flowing between 36°F and 38°F at an ideal rate of two ounces per second.

“If the beer flows inconsistently and is choppy, the lines and layout are off. If it’s too fast, the beer is too warm and the glycol unit isn’t being maintained. Too slow is a lack of pressure and balance in the system.”

I also realized that there are myriad other aspects that make up a good draft system. Gravity, distance, temperature, location, pumps or beer gas, direct draw versus long draw… the list goes on and all are factors that Birklund considers when building draft systems. Birklund also says that there are only a handful of cleaning techs in the market, and that many have less than a minute to clean when the process should take at least 15-20 minutes if done correctly.

“If you ever smell butter or vinegar in your beer, it might not be the brewery,” says Birklund. “It’s probably a tap that wasn’t cleaned correctly.”

To learn more about cleaning, I sought out Michael Peacock, Draught Beverage Specialist at TapCraft and a professor at SDSU’s Business of Craft Beer program. I stopped by one of his “Draught Systems” classes where he rigged up a miniature glycol draft system. He used this system to demonstrate how a long-draw glycol system actually functions and demonstrated how to properly clean and maintain the beer lines with food dye.

The common thread that I found between Birklund and Peacock is that they are craft beer drinkers. They understand the importance of helping bar managers serve consumers the best beer experience. There is simply too much competition and standards are too high in San Diego to excuse a lack of cleanliness and maintenance.