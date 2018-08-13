Hopportunity knocks

× Expand Photo by Davey Landeros Hopportunity Farms

Hop season has arrived! Rejoice and be merry as the mighty hop flowers bloom from the bine. There are actually a handful of hop farms in San Diego County and most of them are listed at the San Diego Hop Growers Association website. Thankfully, hops start blooming earlier in San Diego than in other regions, which means wet hop beers will start gracing the tap list of breweries all around San Diego within the next month.

Brewers typically use hops that are dried pellets (they resemble rabbit food) and packaged in vacuum-sealed mylar bags to protect them from light and oxygen. When they’re dried and pelletized, the shelf life increases from days to months and even years if stored correctly. It also creates a uniform sample that can be analyzed for vital stats that brewers rely on for consistency. Wet hop beers are special because they use freshly plucked hops and offer unique flavors and aromas that are sometimes lost in the preservation process.

Picking hops has always been on my bucket list and after seven years of brewing at home and professionally, I finally had the chance to visit Hopportunity Farms just outside of Julian. Sure, I’ve seen hop flowers but by the time I get my hands on them, they’re browning, dry and losing a step. But this time, all the info I’ve absorbed over the years would come to life. I could experience the glory of the hops in their most pure form: straight off the plant.

Hopportunity Farms has a couple dozen plants growing on a little piece of land. In the middle of each plant was a tall wooden beam with sturdy rope angled to the ground that resembled a tipi of sorts. Hops naturally like to grow up, and their bine will grow around anything the plant can grab onto—in this case, a rope. The actual hop flowers look like Brussels sprouts and pinecones had a love child, and in between the petals of the flower are small yellow sacs that resemble pollen. These are the lupulin glands and they contain all the oils and resins that give hops their aroma and beer its flavor and bitterness.

As I approached the hops, I turned into a kid in a candy store as I spied Chinook, Magnum, Cascade, Nugget, Zeus, Crystal and a local variety, Julian Gold, growing on the little plot. The recipes ran through my head as I inspected each plant and each flower; busting them open to inhale the lupulin glands and experiencing my ingredients-to-be like never before. It was bliss. Why I denied myself this experience until now, I’ll never know. Thankfully the season is still early so I have plenty of time to harvest more throughout the season as I hone my recipes and my processes to accommodate these special ingredients.

As the season rolls on, more wet hop beers will start to finish out and be put on tap at just about every brewery. Rejoice in the flavor and aroma while it lasts.