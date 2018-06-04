Medals, medals everywhere

I think it’s great to see San Diego breweries bringing home medals from beer competitions. Winning is no easy feat and it can be a huge marketing opportunity for a small brewery that can be used to show a degree of legitimacy.

On the flip side, the precocious artist in me eschews competition and restrictive style guidelines that come with them. Every beer has a story. And reducing a beer as solely an object, one with a certain set of qualities, is a disservice to the story of that beer.

Deep down though, I realize this could seem hypocritical. Evaluating beer objectively and examining the qualities of a beer is something I do on a regular basis. A beer competition takes that one step further by being an unbiased examination of the technical qualities of a beer. I appreciate brewers that can interpret style parameters set by the Brewer’s Associate and the Beer Judge Certification Program (bjcp.org) and brew beer that fits perfectly into those guidelines. After all, these guidelines are the basis for most beer competitions, which help breweries get unbiased feedback regarding their final product.

As limiting as style guidelines are, l know that we’ll never be rid of them. Though they are here to stay, there was a time when guidelines didn’t exist. Recall how the IPA was born out of function to traverse the trip from Britain to India. More hops and more alcohol meant a longer shelf life. Now IPAs have taken on a whole new life beyond providing British colonies with beer and it seems like we are in a continuous revolving door of setting guidelines and breaking them. When beer is exclusively brewed to style, we haven’t really grown. We’re just drinking the same beer over and over again. We did that once during post-Prohibition and it sucked.

Craft beer exists because pioneering breweries such as Sierra Nevada, Dogfish Head, Stone and New Belgium decided to brew outside the lines of conventional expectations of beer in America. They reminded us that the concept of “good beer” is subjective and should be reevaluated.

Those same pioneering breweries laid down the basis of style guidelines that exist today. What was considered “too hoppy” 20 years ago is “not hoppy enough” today. Session IPAs came from consumers wanting a product that wasn’t so debilitating. Hazy IPAs grew in popularity because consumers wanted to enjoy hops from beer that wasn’t so bitter. IPAs of every single color in the rainbow show the range that hops and malts can dance together. All those beers exist because brewers examined the parameters of an IPA and decided that certain elements might be subjectively good when extended beyond the guidelines.

Ultimately, beer competitions and style guidelines establish the baseline of great beer. The medals are a celebration of that baseline because, without one, there is no growth. When I really think about it, the ebb and flow of redefining style guidelines is a key ingredient to the timelessness of beer. Thankfully, it’s a key component that the BJCP and Brewer’s Association do regularly.

The medals that San Diego brewers win is more than a marketing tool. It’s a reminder to consumers that this brewery is setting the edge for the future of beer. I may not like competitions, but I sure as hell respect the brewers that win them.