Sharing is caring

Some of the best beers that I’ve ever tasted have been at a bottle share, and these are still some of my favorite beer drinking events. A bottle share, for those who don’t already know, is a chance for a group of beer enthusiasts to sample and indulge in numerous beers that are high in alcohol, extremely rare to find, aged vintages or unique beers that may be too intense for one drinking session.

Over many years and across numerous cities, I’ve discovered some unspoken rules of a bottle share and occasionally will run into a newcomer that isn’t aware of the nuanced etiquette that experienced sharers have come to understand.

First, most newcomers tend to underestimate the quality of beer brought to a share. The beer consumed at these events are often acquired by people that scour beer forums and spend countless hours forming connections and negotiating cross-country trades through the internet. Some people will cellar their beer and patiently wait for the right moment to pop a mature bottle. It’s not enough to just drop by the corner liquor store or Bevmo and grab the bottle that’s always there. Put some skin in the game by putting in some effort and money on a good bottle or two. However, it is also poor form to shame someone for bringing something common. Most groups would rather share with the kind-hearted neophyte that’s eager to learn as opposed to the asshole that’s rude and compensating with super rare beer.

Arrival consists of pulling out chilled beer and adding it to a cooler or an ice bucket. If the share is at a bar, there may be rules about the bottles remaining behind the bar and only opened by the bartender. Otherwise, it’s extremely bad manners for a person to open a bottle that they did not procure, and it’s encouraged that the owner pour the first sips into everyone’s glasses. Once someone opens a bottle and everyone has sampled an ounce or two, it is then time to pour more. Don’t kill the bottle and keep second pours restrained in case someone shows late to the share.

As the night continues, do not throw any empty bottles away. The end of the bottle share triggers an extremely important ritual known as the “kill shot” or “graveyard.” It’s the picture that hits the ‘gram to show off all the cool beers that were opened.

Once everyone has a FOMO-inducing pic, it’s time to start cleaning up. This includes gathering glassware, wiping down tables, emptying ice buckets and being an adult that knows how to leave a party with class. Some unopened bottles can be left to the host as a thank you gesture. If the share occurs at a brick-and-mortar establishment, always buy a drink or two and tip the bartender heavily.

These shares can get very intense, very quickly so make arrangements to get home safely. Take any chance to attend a bottle share. It’s an event to meet passionate, generous people and try once-in-a-lifetime beer.