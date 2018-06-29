Working the system

× Expand Courtesy of Rawley Macias Rawley Macias

Most brewer’s that I know have a very intimate relationship with their “system.” The system is all of the pieces of equipment and processes involved in making beer. Though the fundamentals of brewing remain the same, things such as physical space, budget, equipment, and utility infrastructure all impact the unique flow of each brewery. How a brewer works their system and equipment is a major factor in qualifying their ingenuity and capabilities.

Peeking into another brewery is a rare treat for me and I tend to examine both the hot and the cold side of the process equally. On the hot side, water temperature is crucial, especially when using such a large volume. Rawley Macias of Rouleur Brewing in Carlsbad (5840 El Camino Real, rouleurbrewing.com) works with a run-of-the-mill Premier Stainless 10 BBL Combi System and uses dual on-demand water heaters to get the water to temperature. However, Rawley takes his water one step further than many brewers.

“The one major piece of equipment that we added was a Water Works 3 gallons-per-minute Reverse Osmosis and Carbon Filter system. Although San Diego has pretty good water chemistry for IPAs, I do prefer to have the ability to build my water for lighter beers like blondes and lagers.”

On the cold side, brewers make sure that fermentation goes smoothly and the beer can be packaged and served properly. In most cases, the metal fermenters are jacketed and tied to a loop that cycles glycol. Of course, the more tanks a brewery has, the larger and more complex the glycol system becomes. Though often overlooked, the glycol system is easily the most essential sub-system in a brewery. Rouleur and other breweries actually integrate their glycol system into their wort-chilling process by using a two-stage heat exchanger. The glycol chills water to bone-cold temperatures and the cold water chills the wort.

Once the beer is done fermenting, it needs to be conditioned, carbonated and packaged; all are essential parts of the productions process and can include a variety of equipment and techniques. Sometimes beer is fined with biological-chemical agents, other times it’s run through a filter and some beers are designed to be hazy (*sigh*).

Personally, I find it strange that no one ever seems to ask about cleaning and sanitizing procedures. Both of which are the foundation of every successful brewery. Some breweries will use chemical sanitation while others will use steam or heat. In either case, improper cleaning and sanitizing procedures can absolutely crumble a brewery.

Breweries are like people; they come in all sorts of shapes and sizes and have different components that make them unique. Part of learning about a system, is figuring out ways to work within the brewing space, which is honestly one of the most common limiting factors for any brewery. I guarantee, each brewer will have something interesting to share about their system and their space.

It’s always important to remember that beer doesn’t make itself. The act of brewing is hot, gross and wet, but a smooth functioning brewery is just as artistic and beautiful as the actual beer that is made. Hopefully, a kind brewer will be happy to show off their system and explain each part.