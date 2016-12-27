2016: A year in sudsy suckiness

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dyer Alesmith Beertender Joel Stewart mans the taps at Anvil & Stave, which opened this year.

This was not that great a year for craft beer, although the numbers say otherwise. The Brewers Association reports more than 5,000 breweries now operating in the U.S. and more than 700 in California. West Coaster lists 131 of those as being in San Diego County.

However, some challenges have arisen along with this proliferation. Pioneering operations grew too large too fast and have struggled to maintain the constant growth our economic systems demand. Stone announced dozens of layoffs in October after co-founder Greg Koch stepped down as CEO. Lagunitas and Firestone Walker have joined forces with big international conglomerates in order to reach ever more far-flung markets. And the decline of sentimental favorite Ballast Point into a candy-flavored IPA machine has left many former die-hards with bitter, if not overly sweet tastes in their mouths.

More mergers and sell-outs are undoubtedly ahead in 2017, and with them will come more faux-craft crap crowding supermarket shelves. So as the ball drops on this disastrous trip around the sun, here are some beer trends I'm ready to see go out in the new year.

Fruited IPAs: Few do them well and the trend was already wearing thin a year ago. I don't want an IPA that tastes like Robitussin any more than I want it tasting like a Jolly Rancher.

Rare beer releases in the middle of weekdays: For some reason, most tappings of rare-beers, online and in-person, go down on Monday or Tuesday afternoons. Doubtful the unemployed are buying up all these expensive beers. It isn't blue-collar workers, either. This system mostly benefits just one portion of craft beer drinkers—the well-to-do—and alienates those working class and service industry people unable to take hours off during the workday to chase beer. I understand taprooms and breweries cannot accommodate everyone but this system is especially unfair.

Barrel-aged everything: Some barrel-aged beers are fantastic and worth the premium price they demand, but the proliferation has resulted in some pretty bad ones. A barrel-aged beer should not be able to strip paint, and if I wanted to drink something that tastes just like bourbon, I'd just drink bourbon. A beer must be robust enough to handle its time in the barrel or the resulting concoction will be more fit for lighting charcoal than for drinking.

The anti-hipster beer hipster: They don't care which brewery sold out to whom as long as the beer doesn't change. Their mantra is "drink what you like." However, it doesn't take a hipster to recognize the damage consolidation has on the ability of independent brewers to compete, and people who care about the industry outside of what's in their glass aren't worthy of derision.

Despite this salty screed things might get better. The return of true micro-breweries has brought back the innovation and excitement that got many into beer in the first place. As more breweries learn to nimbly react to the market, perhaps the hits will again outnumber the misses. Although the industry has long abandoned its status as just another "trend," it is not immune to the type of market pressures that have stifled innovation elsewhere. A consumer conscientiously voting with their dollars is one trend I can get definitely get behind in 2017 and beyond.