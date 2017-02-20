3 Punk Ales Brewing Co. ready to rock Chula Vista

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dyer John Marshall, Steve Garcia and Kevin Lewis

After two years of rehearsal, 3 Punk Ales (259 Third Avenue, Chula Vista) is ready to take the stage. So to speak. The upstart brewery will be the third operating brew house in Chula Vista and the first on Third Avenue, the city’s major downtown thoroughfare.

Over the last year and a half, the city of Chula Vista has rolled out the welcome mat for the beer industry. 3 Punk Ales will join Bay Bridge Brewing and the much-improved Novo Brazil in Eastlake as the only operating brew houses south of State Route 54. The new brewery will be just north of two other beer-centric venues—La Bella’s Pizza Garden and Third Avenue Ale House.

The three punks in “3 Punk Ales” are head brewer Kevin Lewis and Chula Vista natives Steve Garcia and John Marshall. The name comes from a punk band Garcia and Marshall played in from 1999 to 2006 called Three Piece Scandal. Marshall and Lewis began home brewing around 2007, but Marshall said things didn’t get serious until 2013.

“We were still home brewing and started talking seriously about doing this for a living,” he said. “In 2014, we got a pilot system, moved into my garage and started getting serious about the recipes, getting an LLC and moving forward.”

Lewis said their break came by way of Butcher’s Brewing—now Finest Made Ales—and its head brewer Ray Knight.

“He gave us good insight and (sold) us ingredients,” Lewis said. “I asked to watch him brew one time, and that turned into me helping him brew on my days off.”

It eventually led to a job offer.

Lewis said Knight offered to take him on as a brewer, and in addition would give 3 Punk Ales the space and equipment needed to brew its beer—by way of an alternating proprietorship.

“We had to Google that,” Lewis said.

Their first beer, “Needle in the Hey!” IPA, was released in November 2015.

Garcia said their goal, from when they first put their business plan together, was to open on Third Avenue.

“Since before we started brewing at Butcher’s, the vision was always to get to Chula Vista—to get to Third Avenue.”

Each member of the ownership team—all three punks—said they brought something unique to the partnership. Garcia does marketing and finance while Lewis is the head brewer. Marshall described himself as a “utility guy.”

“I started as a brewer, but I kind of do everything,” he said. “I do a lot of licensing and paperwork.”

As for the beer, Lewis described himself as somewhat of a traditionalist, and that beer drinkers shouldn’t expect any trendy, hazy IPAs just yet.

“[IPAs] start hazy, but once it goes into the brite tank and the biofine hits it, it takes it away,” he said. “We’ve been trained for many years to get the beer clear.”

Although the tasting room is in the final stages of construction—it’s still a mess of plywood and contractors—the guys said they are on track to open in early April. They will launch with five core beers and build from there. The tasting room has an ambitious 20 taps.

Last year, I called Third Avenue the “next 30th Street” and with 3 Punks in the line-up, that prediction is one step closer to reality.