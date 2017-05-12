AB says FU to independent craft brewers

As the owner of ZA Hops, Greg Crum has had better days.

Until recently, the importer of South African hops dealt exclusively with U.S. craft brewers. But now, after Anheuser-Busch InBev’s purchase of British brewing company SABMiller, that supply of hops has been turned off.

The “SAB” in “SABMiller” stands for South African Breweries, which controls the only source for SAB Farms’ otherwise scarce hops. There, the newest and most sought-after varieties—Southern Aroma, African Queen and Southern Passion—are produced on just 24 hectares of land.

Crum created a stir on social media recently when an email he sent to his U.S. customers was widely shared on the social media pages of several breweries. The move was characterized as a sort of “I told you so” with regards to the harm AB/InBev’s economic clout could do as it tips the competitive scales.

According to CEO/founder of Modern Times Beer Jacob McKean, South African hops are used in several of Modern Times Beer’s special-release IPAs, such as Floating World and Effective Dreams.

“American craft breweries—with the help of Greg [Crum]—created the demand for them by brewing really great, hop-forward beers,” McKean says. “Now that we did the hard work of making these obscure varieties popular, AB InBev is shutting us out, which is clearly monopolistic.”

In an emailed statement to CityBeat, AB InBev Global Hops Procurement Director Willy Buholzer says the move was simply a reaction to supply constraints.

“This year, South Africa suffered from low yields,” the statement said. “More than 90 percent of our South African-grown hops will be used in local brands—this means that less than five percent can be allocated to other Anheuser-Busch InBev breweries outside of South Africa.”

Crum’s reaction?

“That story is bullshit,” he says. “It’s true this year has been one of the worst harvests, but we were still looking at a certain volume that was going to be allocated to U.S. craft brewers through my company. My order was placed about six months before they even took ownership of the farm.”

SABMiller was acquired by AB InBev late last year for $103 billion according to Bloomberg News. This came after Canadian company Molson Coors purchased SABMiller’s stake in their joint American venture—MillerCoors—to clear U.S. anti-trust regulations.

In early May, AB InBev announced it had also acquired North Carolina brewery Wicked Weed, leading to a public backlash among many independent U.S. craft brewers. A planned sour beer festival put on by Wicked Weed was postponed—then cancelled—after more than 40 independent breweries pulled out.

Renowned Texas brewery Jester King was one of them.

“One of our core principles is that we do not sell beer from AB InBev or its affiliates,” founder Jeffrey Stuffing said in a statement on its Facebook page. “Not because of the quality of the beer, but because a portion of the money made off selling it is used to oppose the interests of craft brewers.”

Crum says the final decision to cut him out of the South African hop market came the very day the Wicked Weed deal was announced.

“Now they have an outlet for those hops,” he says.

AB InBev’s statement alluded to the possibility of supplying these hops again next year, but Eric Drew, head brewer at Oxnard’s Casa Agria—one of the Crum’s spurned customers—isn’t sure he’ll line up again to buy them.

“We probably shouldn’t buy those hops from AB InBev,” he says, “to stick to this code of ethics we’re living by.”

One thing is for sure—no one will be buying from Greg Crum this year.

“I’m out of business,” he says.