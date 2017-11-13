Bar Sin Nombre looking to make a name for itself

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dyer Tony Raso

Bar Sin Nombre (253 Third Ave.) is the latest beer business to open in a revitalized downtown Chula Vista. Ordinarily, the opening of a beer bar isn’t newsworthy, but Bar Sin Nombre is anything but ordinary.

The bar is the result of two years worth of work from owner and Chula Vista native Tony Raso. He got his start running the beer program at La Bella Pizza Garden, which his family has owned since 1955. He and his wife moved to Hawaii in 2008 following the economic downturn, where he worked as a beer distributor. In 2013, with a newborn son, they moved back to Chula Vista to be closer to family. It was around this time that Raso began planning his own bar and spent two-and-a-half years pouring beer at Fall Brewing Co. in North Park while getting things in order.

The first thing setting the bar apart from similar businesses is the complete lack of exterior signage. In a move so meta it hurts, Bar Sin Nombre—Spanish for “no name”—literally has no identifying name on the building.

“We went back and forth on that. At this moment, there’s no way to tell where you’re at if you don’t know,” Raso says, all but admitting the decision is risky.

He says he was inspired by Tijuana’s taco stands, many of which don’t have signs.

“To me, a brand doesn’t matter so much as long as it’s done well,” he says. “If you do everything else right, do you need to have the right name?”

One look at Raso’s opening weekend draft list suggests he is doing at least one thing right. When I visited, the board was stocked with local and imported beers that are rarely on tap in San Diego. Sours from legendary Belgian brewery Cantillon and Oregon’s De Garde graced one end of the board, while hazy IPAs from Monkish and Modern Times were on the other. Raso was also pouring a Barleywine—listed as “life”—among several other traditional European styles.

Raso cites the industry connections he made from his days as a distributor for Bar Sin Nombre’s impressive inventory. Mostly though, he’s just carrying what he likes to drink.

“I created a well-rounded list of world-class beer that I want to drink with friends,” he says, adding that he doesn’t think it’s any better than any of San Diego’s more well-known spots—Hamilton’s, Tiger!Tiger! or Toronado—just different.

“There’s a lot of beer at those places that I can’t get,” he says. “I don’t think any bar in the world can expect to have Cantillon all the time. There’s just not enough of it to go around. If I get it twice a year, I’ll be stoked.”

The exterior of the bar is surrounded on two sides by roll-up windows, and inside, two Nintendo Classic Edition stations are mounted right under the draft list. It remains to be seen just how many beer-centric businesses downtown Chula Vista can support, with two taprooms, two breweries and another tasting room on the way. However, if San Diego’s 30th Street is any indication, Bar Sin Nombre—sign or no—will be just fine.