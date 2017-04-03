Barrio brews with a view at Iron Fist Brewing

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dyer A view of Coronado Bridge from Iron Fist Brewing Co.

When Iron Fist Brewing co-owner Eve Siemenski told me the Barrio Logan tasting room was approaching its second anniversary this July, I was taken aback. It doesn’t seem that long ago that the Barrio, along with many majority-minority San Diego County neighborhoods, was completely devoid of local beer. With brewery openings and expansions coming to both Barrio Logan and Chula Vista, the landscape of the beer scene and those very neighborhoods is in flux.

I can’t recall a single conversation I’ve had about Barrio Logan—and I’ve had many—that did not eventually get to concerns over “gentrification,” or its alternative, Latinx-focused variation “gentefication.” My conversation with Siemenski was no different. In fact, it was one of her concerns when the brewery opened its tasting room there in 2015.

“We didn’t want to be perceived as being part of that,” she says. “We didn’t want to change the neighborhood—we wanted to be a part of it.”

The neighborhood can expect two more brewing operations with Alta Brewing in the works and a large project well under way with North Park’s Thorn Street Brewing. They will be the first breweries to brew on-site in the neighborhood since the original Aztec Brewing ceased operation in 1953—the beer at Iron Fist and nearby Border X is brewed elsewhere.

The Iron Fist tasting room faces west from the $80 million Mercado del Barrio. The development, constructed in 2013, toes the line in the community. It is sleek and modern but community-centric when it comes to choosing tenants. The view of the Coronado Bridge from the tasting room is nothing short of breathtaking. When I visited, the Young Democrats was having a meeting on the patio while eyewear company Spy Optics was holding one inside. Tasting room manager Chris Martinez says they welcome groups.

“It’s no problem,” he says. “It’s only when I have to shut down half the tasting room that we’d have to get into numbers.”

The Barrio Logan location has Iron Fist’s core and specialty beers available on tap, in bottles or to-go in growlers. There are even a few that are brewed especially with the neighborhood in mind.

“Logan Lager we brewed as an ode to the neighborhood,” Siemenski says. “It’s popular at both (Barrio Logan and Vista) locations, actually.”

The tasting room does not serve food but there are several dining options just steps away, and customers are welcome to bring food into the tasting room. Mish Mash, which is next door, will even deliver.

Like Border X Brewing, Iron Fist has held fundraisers and hosts frequent art shows.

“We don’t charge (the artists) anything,” says Martinez. “They get to sell their art and we get to sell our beer. It’s a win-win.”

With the largest Barrio event on the way—Chicano Park Day on April 22—Martinez says the tasting room will be fully staffed and ready to serve. And while parking is usually a breeze, it can be difficult to find a spot on Chicano Park Day. However, Barrio Logan is also just one trolley stop from Petco Park.

“People should come and take a look,” Siemenski says. “[Barrio Logan] is just a wonderful, welcoming place. Parking is easy and prices are great compared to downtown. The neighborhood is just so very different from anything else in San Diego.”