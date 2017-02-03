Beer and politics don’t always mix

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lindsey Prowse / Flickr commons

Wading into hot-button political issues is a dangerous decision for business owners. Many, if not most, choose to remain silent in respect to their politically polarized clientele. And why wouldn’t they? Political agnosticism is the safest and most pragmatic approach to avoid upsetting customers and, more importantly, the bottom line.

Daniel Murphy found this out the hard way. Murphy, the owner of Sacramento’s Twelve Rounds Brewing, took to his personal Facebook page to lash out at what he called the “anti-Trump” Women’s March.

“I am disgusted at all the people and poiticians [sic] that supported this Anti-Trump event,” read Murphy’s post, a video shared from the Facebook hate-page Uncle Sam’s Misguided Children.

The backlash came quick. People scoured his page and found a long history of diatribes against Barack Obama, Muslims and the LGBT community. Murphy posted an apology and invited critics to come talk over a beer, but the damage was done.

On Monday, Jan. 30, San Diego’s Modern Times Beer posted a graphic across its social media platforms with a statement from owner Jacob McKean about Donald Trump’s executive order halting refugee resettlement and limiting travel from seven majority-Muslim countries.

“I would not be here & Modern Times would not exist if the world had closed its doors to people fleeing anti-Semitism & persecution abroad,” the statement read. “We love you, we stand with you, & we will do everything we can to defend you.”

The response could not have been more different. Modern Times’ post swelled with appreciative comments and earned more than 1,000 “likes” in two days.

There are a couple factors here to unpack.

McKean has not been shy in expressing his opinions—whether on brewery consolidation or wages—but in a relatively liberal city in a liberal state, his opinion was a safer bet than Murphy’s.

Murphy complained to the Sacramento Bee that his free-speech rights were being taken away. This is often one of the first rungs someone adrift in a P.R. hurricane might reach for, but, until the government restricts his speech, that can be thrown out.

Instead, what Murphy experienced was the free speech of his customers, followed by that of internet activists nationwide. Whether the level or intensity of the response was warranted is debatable, but that was the chance Murphy took by taking a public stance.

The backlash has been over the top, however, and only serves the narrative that liberal “P.C. police” are out of control. I wouldn’t visit a brewery if the owner was a vocal bigot, but I would also not call for his head.

Everyone, even brewery owners, has the right to their opinions and to express them as they like. But when it comes to the business of selling beer, there is a lesson to be learned here. Murphy’s ordeal wasn’t so much a result of his politics or stance on policy as it was the manner in which he expressed himself. His posts were undeniably accusatory, disparaging and divisive. Conversely, McKean was open, empathetic and inclusive. Positivity and inclusivity are always good P.R., no matter the political climate.

Anyone looking to dip their toes into the polarized and impassioned national debate would do well to remember that.