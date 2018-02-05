Beer my Valentine

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dyer Coin-Op Game Room

There was a time not long ago that a beer column offering date recommendations would lead with the sexist assumption that the suggestions would need to offer something specifically geared toward women, or that certain styles appeal more to a feminine palate (something that doesn’t actually exist). It also might assume that a date was something exclusive to heterosexual couples.

Craft beer has gone entirely mainstream, however, so the assumption now is that our dates will probably appreciate good beer as much as we do. The challenge is that not every spot is equally up to the demands of a quality date. If it’s too loud then it’s hard to talk. If it’s too crowded, then it’s hard to drink. Too obvious, then we’ll lose points for creativity.

Here are a handful of options that tick all the right boxes for a night out.

Coin-Op Game Room (3926 30th St., 789 Sixth Ave.): OK, I’m going to break one of my criteria right off the bat—this popular spot does get crowded—but it’s for good reason. Coin-Op is an almost perfect destination for first dates. Its beer list is respectable, and the vintage arcade equipment makes for a good distraction while getting those pesky getting-to-know-you questions out of the way. They’ve got two locations—Downtown and North Park—so both are within walking distance to any number of other hotspots, so there’s always somewhere to escape to if things don’t go well.

Bagby Beer Co. (601 S. Coast Hwy., Oceanside): Good food and phenomenal beer is on the menu at Bagby Beer Co. in Oceanside. The upstairs outdoor patio offers ocean breezes and stunning sunsets. Plus, with plenty of room throughout, there’s no need to worry about getting a seat, even when it’s busy.

Liberty Public Market (2820 Historic Decatur Road, Point Loma): Liberty Public Market has plenty to offer in the way of food and beer. Options abound in the food court style market, which is anchored by a large indoor-outdoor dining area. The Mess Hall Bar has drinks, and Bottlecraft features an impressive variety of beer. Patrons can bring their own food in and sit down, or take their drink to go and explore. The market does officially close relatively early (8 p.m.), but some vendors do remain open until later.

Bar Sin Nombre (253 Third Ave., Chula Vista): There’s a reason beer people can’t shut up about the “bar with no name.” Chula Vista native Tony Rasso partnered with the distributors of some of the rarest and most sought-after beers around, and did so in a fun, vibrant corner of up-and-coming Third Avenue. It also features numerous lower-alcohol beers and a curated selection of wines.

The Brew Project (3683 Fifth Ave.): This repurposed Hillcrest home boasts a full-service kitchen, draft list of exclusively San Diego County beers and intimate patio dining. It’s also a short Lyft ride from some of the best late-night spots in the city.

These are just a few options for beer-centric dates, but with the ubiquitous nature of the beverage in San Diego, it’s hardly a definitive list. A good bar or restaurant is only a piece of a good evening out. At the end of the night, it’s the quality of the person—not the beer—that determines if all went well.

But the beer helps.