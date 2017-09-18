Beer NIMBYS and YIMBYS

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dyer Little Miss Brewing’s abandoned Ocean Beach tasting room.

In early July, Modern Times Beer sent a mass email to its subscribers asking for a little more support than just coming by the brewery or buying beer. The company needed its fans to get politically active.

The email—subject line: “We need your help in Encinitas”—asked fans to attend a public hearing of the Encinitas Planning Commission to show support for a planned tasting room on South Coast Highway. Many did, and Founder/CEO Jacob McKean credits them with the commission’s vote going his way.

“It made a huge difference,” McKean says.

Modern Times is not alone in fighting local resistance to further tasting room expansions. Little Miss Brewing has apparently reached the end of a long licensing process for its planned Ocean Beach tasting room. A week after an eviction notice and “For Lease” sign went up on the Newport Avenue property, Little Miss co-owner Jade Malkin told CityBeat the project was still in limbo awaiting word from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. However—days later—WestCoaster reported the project was officially dead.

Is it unreasonable to think that the explosive growth of breweries in San Diego just might be over? Voice of San Diego reported that, since July, the San Diego Police Department has begun protesting all new liquor license applications in the city, citing crime rates at a time when the department is experiencing a staffing crisis. Whether disallowing these new businesses will have the desired results is questionable, but for now, new publicans and brewers might want to look elsewhere.

There certainly are alternatives.

The city of Lemon Grove has taken the complete opposite approach from San Diego and Encinitas, having just changed its municipal code to allow for breweries and pubs in commercial and industrial zones. David DeVries, Lemon Grove’s development services director, said the city now has the most progressive ordinance in the county.

“In order to open a brewery, you do not have to go through any planning commission, city council review board or anything,” he says. “All you need is a license.”

The ordinance goes further than that, he says, adding that outdoor patios and indoor live music would also be permitted. As for outdoor live music, DeVries said a business owner would need to come talk to him.

“I think I could get that permitted easily as well,” he says.

Lemon Grove is looking to emulate the brewery growth Chula Vista has experienced. Scott Donaghe, Chula Vista’s principal planner, recently took DeVries on a tour of Third Avenue and said the South Bay city continued to court breweries.

“I talk to breweries, about one every two weeks,” he says, noting two Mexican breweries also had eyes on Chula Vista, although neither has made much progress.

Modern Times’ Encinitas adventure is not yet over, as the Planning Commission’s approval was appealed. McKean says there is one more hurdle—a City Council meeting Oct. 11.

“This vote is do-or-die for us,” McKean says, “and we’d love to see as many supporters of independent San Diego craft beer come out as possible.”

Whatever happens in Encinitas, there are still options and untapped markets in the county. Lemon Grove still has no breweries to speak of, and DeVries says he’s available to give personal tours to any brewers interested.

“We’re very thirsty for a new brewery to come into town,” he says.